Suspect in custody after reported shootout with Brooklyn Park police

Police in Brooklyn Park arrested a man Thursday afternoon after the suspect fired at police and officers returned gunfire, according to KSTP.

Officers were called to a home in the 8200 block of Douglas Lane North around 3 p.m. to enforce an order for protection against the suspect, Brooklyn Park Police Interim Chief Mark Bruley told KSTP.

When officers arrived, the armed suspect "became violent" and started shooting, Bruley said. Police returned fire and the man was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Lisa Clemons, founder and director of the anti-violence organization A Mother's Love Initiative, wrote on social media she'd received numerous calls about the officer-involved shooting.

"There was an exchange of gun fire between Brooklyn Park police and a suspect￼￼," Clemons wrote. "Neither person was hit by the gun fire, Nor any innocent bystanders￼."

KSTP reports the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to investigate.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.