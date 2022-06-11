Suspect in custody after robbery near Moorhead school

A Fargo man has been arrested in connection to a Moorhead robbery following a foot chase with police officers.

According to the Moorhead Police Department, officers were called to a report of a disturbance near Horizon Middle School at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The victim told officers they had met up with the suspect, an 18-year-old man from Fargo who was known to the victim.

The suspect implied he would shoot the victim and took money from them. He then fled the scene on a bike

Officers later found the suspect near the intersection of 34th Street and 12th Avenue South.

After a “prolonged” foot chase, he was taken into custody. He is being held in the Clay County Jail on pending charges.