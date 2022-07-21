Skip to main content
Suspect in custody after shootout with Brooklyn Park police

Brooklyn Park Police, Facebook

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Police in Brooklyn Park arrested a man Thursday afternoon after the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire during a standoff. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the agency is investigating the shooting and Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said there were no injuries reported. 

In a press release Thursday evening, Bruley said officers were called to a home in the 8200 block of Douglas Lane North around 3:40 p.m. on reports of an unwanted man inside the home. 

"When officers arrived, the suspect was inside the home armed with a gun and was breaking out the windows. The suspect refused to surrender, continued to damage the home and fired his gun several times," Bruley wrote.

According to Bruley, preliminary information indicates the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire during the standoff. 

He said the suspect then continued to fire shots in the home and a neighbor told people the suspect also shot at her when she was exiting her home. 

"Brooklyn Park SWAT and Crisis Negotiators along with Hennepin County SWAT, Maple Grove SWAT, Plymouth SWAT and Hennepin County Violent Offenders Task Force contained the suspect inside the home and eventually negotiated his surrender," Bruley stated, adding the suspect is currently in custody in the Brooklyn Park Jail. 

The BCA is expected to provide more details on Wednesday. 

