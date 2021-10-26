Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested

A driver suspected of fatally striking a woman walking her dog, then fleeing the scene, has been arrested.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office late Tuesday morning said a 31-year-old was taken into custody in connection with Monday afternoon's deadly crash. The man has not been charged, though is being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, according to jail records.

The sheriff's office also identified the victim as 56-year-old Bridget OKeefe Dunn of Blaine. The dog she was walking at the time of the crash was not injured, authorities added.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. near 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast, with the sheriff's office saying the driver was heading westbound on 109th when they struck the woman, who had been walking her dog along the side of the road.

The driver didn't stop, instead fleeing the scene.

