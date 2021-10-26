October 26, 2021
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested

The woman was airlifted and died at the hospital.
Joe Nelson

A driver suspected of fatally striking a woman walking her dog, then fleeing the scene, has been arrested.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office late Tuesday morning said a 31-year-old was taken into custody in connection with Monday afternoon's deadly crash. The man has not been charged, though is being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, according to jail records.

The sheriff's office also identified the victim as 56-year-old Bridget OKeefe Dunn of Blaine. The dog she was walking at the time of the crash was not injured, authorities added.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. near 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast, with the sheriff's office saying the driver was heading westbound on 109th when they struck the woman, who had been walking her dog along the side of the road.

The driver didn't stop, instead fleeing the scene. 

A driver hit and killed a woman walking a dog in Blaine Monday afternoon and then fled the scene.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:34 p.m. near 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast. 

Investigators believe the driver was traveling westbound on 109th Avenue Northeast when they hit the woman, who was walking her dog on the side of the road. 

The driver then did not stop and left the scene but the suspect vehicle was later located, the sheriff's office said. 

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being airlifted. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

