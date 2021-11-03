Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Suspect in garage arson flees scene, crashes into fire truck
Updated:
Original:

Suspect in garage arson flees scene, crashes into fire truck

The 36-year-old Embarrass man is facing multiple charges.
Author:

Photo by SVP Studios on Unsplash

The 36-year-old Embarrass man is facing multiple charges.

A man suspected of deliberately starting a garage fire at a home on the Iron Range fled the scene and crashed into a fire truck responding to the blaze.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a 36-year-old man from Embarrass, Minnesota, is in custody after the incident that was reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities were called to a reported garage fire on the 5900 block of Krogerus Road in rural Chisholm, with the homeowner returning to find the blaze underway, and a man "known to the homeowner" fleeing from the scene in a vehicle.

Shortly after police and firefighters arrived at the scene, a pickup truck driven by the suspect returned to the scene "traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Krogerus Road."

"It entered into the scene and collided with the rear of a fire truck parked in the roadway," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect, who was treated at the scene but was found to be uninjured, has been arrested for 1st-degree arson, 3rd-degree burglary, and 3rd-degree DWI. As of Wednesday morning he has not been charged.

The garage and "several vehicles" were a total loss from the fire.

Next Up

crutches
MN News

Eden Prairie company to pay $95K to woman fired because she was on crutches

The woman says she was fired because she needed crutches after having knee surgery.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

House fire victim dies days after being rescued by Minneapolis firefighters

A cat was also killed in the fire and two firefighters were treated at HCMC.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here's how to book a COVID vaccination for kids ages 5-11

More than 1,100 providers will be offering the vaccine in Minnesota.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Charges: Traveler had meth, guns and ammo in luggage at MSP Airport

The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

6 counties with low vaxx rates finally cross 50% among 12+

But two counties in Minnesota still remain below that threshold.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Jacob Frey re-elected as Minneapolis mayor

After two rounds of tabulation, Frey was named the winner of the ranked-choice ballot.

election, vote
MN News

Candidates opposed to teaching about racism elected in 4 MN school districts

Other communities voted for candidates who didn't speak out against teaching about racism in school.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers sign coach PJ Fleck to 7-year contract extension

Fleck has the Gophers back on track after an early season loss to Bowling Green.

3530 Washington, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN Property

House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

The single-family home is currently for sale.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Hospitalizations are back over 1,000.

Essentia health
MN Coronavirus

99% of Essentia Health employees vaccinated, but 49 fired over mandate

The employees had until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

The owners of Emily's Bakery & Deli revealed the news Tuesday.

Related

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Man dies from injuries 3 months after arson fire in Minneapolis

The 53-year-old man was injured on June 6.

playground fire
MN News

Arson suspected in fire that burned down school playground

It's the playground at Watertown-Mayer Elementary School.

Screen Shot 2020-09-23 at 12.40.10 PM
MN News

Police: Arson suspected at Trump supporter's home in Brooklyn Center

The homeowner was a vocal Trump supporter.

Slice
MN News

Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.

Screen Shot 2019-04-16 at 12.48.11 PM
MN News

Police arrest homeowner who shot suspect in stolen car crash

The 36-year-old man is being held for aggravated assault.

grass fire
MN News

Western Wisconsin firefighter accused of setting grass fires

The 32-year-old is facing multiple criminal charges.

MN News

Drunken-driving suspect runs from scene of crash, gets frostbite

The Big Lake man suffered a head injury and severe frostbite.

Screen Shot 2019-07-24 at 10.37.21 PM
MN News

Police: Father set fire to mobile home, killing daughter

The father is being held on 2nd-degree murder charges.