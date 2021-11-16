Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting in Minneapolis charged with murder
The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.
A Golden Valley man is now charged with fatally shooting an individual that tried to stop him from leaving the scene of a Minneapolis car crash. 

Robert Hall, 36, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder, simple robbery and illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. According to the charges, he was behind the wheel of a Chevy Monte Carlo that ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue N. and W. Broadway Avenue the morning of Nov. 12.

Hall attempted to run from the scene when three bystanders, including the victim, chased after him to prevent him from leaving. Hall was physically resisting, and during the struggle shot the victim in the chest, according to the criminal complaint. 

The charges state he then ran to a nearby Cub Foods and tried to carjack a woman, only to be subdued by she and two witnesses working with the community safety group We Push for Peace.

They held down Hall until police arrived, and during that time a .22LR caliber pistol fell out of his pocket, the charges state. Witnesses also took a bulletproof vest and backpack containing narcotics from Hall, prosecutors allege. 

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim was lying in the middle of the intersection, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Charges say the entire thing is captured on security camera and confirms witness accounts of the crash, chase, struggle and shooting.

Hall spoke with investigators, and according to the charges admitted to trying to run from the scene of the crash because he was in possession of guns, drugs and a bulletproof vest, and because of a warrant. Hall told police the gun was in his pocket and went off during the physical struggle with the victim, the charges allege.

Because of previous criminal convictions, Hall is prohibited from possessing a firearm. 

Hall's first court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

