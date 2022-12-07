Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime

A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a northeast Minneapolis bar has been charged with a weapons crime.

Patrick William Mincey, 42, was originally arrested on probable cause murder charges, but the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Mincey only faces an illegal weapons charge as of Wednesday.

Kenneth T. Rodriguez, 37, was killed in the shooting at the Spring Street Tavern at 355 Monroe St. NE. late Saturday night. A spokesperson said the case is still under investigation and additional charges "may or may not" be added at a later time.

Responders arrived at the bar to find Rodriguez on the floor receiving medical attention from a bystander. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. A Hennepin County Medical Examiner report states Rodriguez died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Mincey was arrested at the scene, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez is seen on surveillance footage approaching Mincey with a knife in his hand and placing a hand on Mincey's chest, the complaint says. After Rodriguez "chest bumps" Mincey, Mincey pulled out a gun from a sock and fired a single shot at Rodriguez.

It's unclear what prompted the confrontation between the two men.

Court records show that Mincey can't lawfully possess a firearm due to previous felony convictions, including kidnapping in 1998 and second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm in 2002.

Mincey is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and he's scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Jan. 3, 2023.