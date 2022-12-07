Skip to main content
Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime

Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime

The suspect has not been charged with murder in the case as of Wednesday.

A booking photo of Patrick Mincey taken following his arrest Saturday. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail

The suspect has not been charged with murder in the case as of Wednesday.

A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a northeast Minneapolis bar has been charged with a weapons crime.

Patrick William Mincey, 42, was originally arrested on probable cause murder charges, but the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Mincey only faces an illegal weapons charge as of Wednesday. 

Kenneth T. Rodriguez, 37, was killed in the shooting at the Spring Street Tavern at 355 Monroe St. NE. late Saturday night. A spokesperson said the case is still under investigation and additional charges "may or may not" be added at a later time.

Responders arrived at the bar to find Rodriguez on the floor receiving medical attention from a bystander. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. A Hennepin County Medical Examiner report states Rodriguez died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Mincey was arrested at the scene, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez is seen on surveillance footage approaching Mincey with a knife in his hand and placing a hand on Mincey's chest, the complaint says. After Rodriguez "chest bumps" Mincey, Mincey pulled out a gun from a sock and fired a single shot at Rodriguez.

It's unclear what prompted the confrontation between the two men. 

Court records show that Mincey can't lawfully possess a firearm due to previous felony convictions, including kidnapping in 1998 and second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm in 2002.

Mincey is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and he's scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Jan. 3, 2023.

Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime

The suspect has not been charged with murder in the case as of Wednesday.

A monster storm is coming next week: What will happen?

What we know with high confidence at this point is that there will be a monster storm in the central U.S. by the early and middle part of next week.

Boy safe after kidnapping by non-custodial parent in Mankato

The search prompted the temporary shutdown of I-35 Tuesday night.

Search for group who stole 13 guns, ammo, vehicles on Thanksgiving

The theft happened at a home near Belle Plaine.

11 face charges after being found 'exploring' Fridley sewer system

A 911 caller reported seeing a group removing a manhole cover Monday night.

Man killed by St. Paul police ID'd by family, community demands answers

The man was identified as 24-year-old Howard Johnson.

Quick shot of snow to impact morning commute in Twin Cities

Snow is moving into the metro Wednesday morning.

Body found in burned out car near Bird Island identified as local farmer

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from rural Bird Island.

I-94 temporarily closed in Moorhead as man was rescued from bridge

The man was on a railroad bridge support pillar.

Minneapolis' Khâluna named in Eater's 2022 'Best New Restaurants'

The restaurant, opened in 2021, is known for its Laotian cuisine.

Campy cabaret draws capacity crowds

Celebrate the future of downtown!

3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead

The victims involved a 39-year-old man and two 74-year-old men.

