Suspect in Plymouth gas station homicide released on $100K bond

The 23-year-old suspect allegedly connected to a deadly Plymouth gas station shooting turned himself into police on Friday, June 17 – the same day Plymouth Police Department identified him as a suspect and asked the public to help find him.

According to Plymouth PD, Daniel James Hart turned himself in at the Hennepin County Jail on Friday was booked into the jail at 2:13 p.m. He was released just over two hours later after posting $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

The 23-year-old Brooklyn Park man has been charged with possession of a firearm/ammunition by a prohibited person, but he has not been charged for the homicide that happened June 9 around 8:25 p.m. outside the Sami's Stop gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North.

That was the scene of the shooting that killed 28-year-old Marlon Lindly Pompey, of Maple Grove.

According to the charges, witnesses saw a man "fire a handgun multiple times" at the victim, "and then flee in a silver sedan." The criminal complaint says there were three bullet casings near the gas pumps, "indicating that the suspect possessed and fired a semiautomatic handgun during the incident."

Surveillance video confirmed what the witnesses explained to investigators, and it also showed that the vehicle seen fleeing the scene after the shooting had been stopped three times since Feb. 17, 2022, with the driver each time being Hart.

Despite not being charged with murder, the criminal complaint does refer to Hart as "the shooting suspect."

Hart's criminal history includes a 2016 aggravated robbery and assault conviction, and a 2017 conviction for aiding an offender. Because of those convictions Hart is not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition.