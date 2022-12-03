Skip to main content
Suspect in woman's killing in Moorhead is arrested

James Kollie Jr. was arrested Friday evening.

The suspect in a Moorhead homicide that left a woman dead with “traumatic injuries” in her home Thursday night has been arrested.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South after the woman was found dead by members of her family. There was no sign of forced entry into the home, according to the Moorhead Police Department.

The victim's identity has not been released.

James Kollie Jr., 25, was identified as a person of interest in the case, with police issuing an appeal to find him, saying he was driving the victim's black 2016 Honda Pilot.

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kollie was taken into custody, according to an update from the department. He is currently being held on pending homicide charges in the Richland County Jail in North Dakota.

Kollie will eventually be extradited to the Clay County Correctional Facility in Moorhead.

The victim’s car was not found at the time of Kollie’s arrest. Police are asking the public to call 701-451-7660 with any information on its location. 

