Suspect kills himself after shooting woman and baby at Fargo restaurant

The suspect was found dead in a stolen vehicle in Minnesota.

Police have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting of a woman and a baby at a Fargo restaurant has died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Fargo Police Department says the 24-year-old suspect, identified as Malik Lamar Gill, was found dead in a stolen vehicle in Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. It came after he shot a 21-year-old woman and her infant at the Plaza Azteca restaurant at around 1:45 p.m. sparking a police chase a short time after. 

The woman is in a critical condition in a local hospital, while the 8-month-old baby is in a stable condition with injuries to the hand and thigh.

"Multiple gunshots were found to be been fired both inside and outside of the restaurant," Fargo PD said.

Gill is believed to have stolen a vehicle around 2:25 p.m., prompting a pursuit involving the Clay County Sheriff's Office, based in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Gill crashed in rural Clay County, and deputies found him dead in the vehicle.

Police say the woman and baby were known to Gill. All three are residents of Moorhead.

Gill was banned from possessing a firearm due to a conviction in Minnesota in 2021, and there was a warrant out in Cass County for assault and domestic violence.

He crashed into a ditch in the area of 230th St S and 40th Ave South, between Rollag and Hawley in Minnesota.

Plaza Azteca restaurant said all employees are safe and the location will remain closed until further notice. 

The restaurant opened in Fargo in 2020. There are more than a dozen restaurant locations nationwide, according to Plaza Azteca's website. 

