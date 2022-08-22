Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American Heritage Bank.

"An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the bank and a weapon was implied during the robbery," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident. The suspect reportedly fled in a two-door black car before deputies arrived.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the sheriff's office's tip line at 763-682-7733.