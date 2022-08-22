Skip to main content
Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

The suspect reportedly fled before deputies arrived.

A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect reportedly fled before deputies arrived.

Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. 

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American Heritage Bank. 

"An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the bank and a weapon was implied during the robbery," the sheriff's office said. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 5.00.10 PM

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident. The suspect reportedly fled in a two-door black car before deputies arrived. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the sheriff's office's tip line at 763-682-7733. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 4.54.12 PM
MN News

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

The suspect reportedly fled before deputies arrived.

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 3.43.46 PM (1)
MN News

Fatal crash closes I-94 westbound in Rogers

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

CaydenEmmittMullets
MN Weird

2 Wisconsinites take home USA Mullet Championship titles

Emmitt Bailey and Cayden Kershaw were declared the winners of the second annual competition.

monkeypox virus
MN Health

Minnesota surpasses 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox

No pediatric infections have been found in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen likened COVID-19 policies to Nazi Germany

Jensen in April likened public health measures to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings.

Aurora and Alana
MN News

After year in witness protection, four 'Tiger King' cats arrive in MN

The big cats had been under witness protection following their rescue.

822 Thumbnail (1)
MN Weather

Atmospheric waves could bring storms to MN this week

The stronger of the two waves is expected to arrive this weekend.

police tape
MN News

Human remains found in northern MN believed to be of missing man

The Hibbing Police Department has been looking for the man since late last month.

Homeless encampment
MN News

Judge: Police can't trash belongings of homeless people during sweeps

The judge ruled that the people affected had their constitutional rights violated.

weather
MN Property

More Minnesotans report problems with insurance claims after storms

The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports that complaints regarding homeowners’ insurance have increased by 20% since 2020.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Two teens injured in shooting at North Mississippi Regional Park

Both are in a stable condition.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling 'at a high speed.'

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

The two-day standoff ended at some point Wednesday evening.

police lights
MN News

Armed robbery suspect shot dead after shooting at police from raft

The suspect fled across Hwy. 169 before heading to the Minnesota River.

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 8.09.07 AM
MN News

Search for suspect after bank robbery in Elko New Market

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

police tape
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael continues late Wednesday afternoon

Communication with the suspect is "sporadic at best," according to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer.

Wright County sheriff squad car
MN News

Sheriff's deputy fatally strikes pedestrian while responding to call

The deputy was responding to a medical emergency at the time.

MN News

Woman fatally stabbed, man arrested in Clearwater County

The woman was stabbed in the chest, according to authorities.

Police lights
MN News

Search for bank robbery suspect prompts lockdown at MN school

Authorities believe the suspect robber a bank in Rochester, then tried to do the same in Pine Island.

US bank columbia heights
MN News

Police: 2 people robbed US Bank in Columbia Heights

The suspects threatened the teller and demanded money.