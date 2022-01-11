Skip to main content
Suspect steals keys from woman at Wayzata school, drives off in her car

Suspect steals keys from woman at Wayzata school, drives off in her car

It happened during a basketball game at Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth.

Google Street View

It happened during a basketball game at Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth.

A woman's car was stolen from the parking lot of Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened during a basketball game. A "male" approached a woman who was walking into the building. He demanded her keys, which were in her hand, according to an email to families and staff, Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson.

The woman refused and the suspect grabbed the keys out of her hands and stole the car, Anderson said, noting: "The perpetrator did not demonstrate any possession of a weapon and the woman was not injured."

Anderson did not provide a description of the suspect nor any details about how old the suspect is. 

Wayzata Public Schools says it is working with the Plymouth Police Department to investigate the incident and it is doing everything it can to prevent similar incidents from happening. 

It comes amid a wider wave of vehicle thefts and carjackings across the Twin Cities metro.

Anderson offered some precautions people can take: have your phone ready and charged; be aware of your surroundings and pay special attention to "people who seem to be lurking or cars that suspiciously follow you," call 911 if you feel threatened and "don't sit in your car with the door unlocked or the windows rolled down.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Plymouth Police Department for more information. 

Next Up

wayzata east middle school
MN News

Suspect steals keys from woman at Wayzata school, drives off in her car

It happened during a basketball game at Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Defense attorney sentenced to workhouse for swindling client

She told the client he was facing 15-20 years in prison unless he stumped up more cash.

AMC maple grove
TV, Movies and The Arts

AMC movie theater in Maple Grove closes for good

Floor & Decor is planned for the theater space.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer's Vikings tenure was pockmarked by disputes with staff

Mike Zimmer's "my way or the highway" approach didn't work out in the end.

child vaccine pexels
MN Coronavirus

Walz announces $200 reward for families who get kids aged 5-11 vaccinated

It's the latest incentive program launched by the State of Minnesota.

Ben dapper
Minnesota Life

Hockey community rallies around player who's fighting cancer

They sent him off with a show of support on Sunday.

tesla
MN Business

Tesla commits to buying nickel from proposed Minnesota mine

The mine has yet to go through the permitting process.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels one production, postpones another

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

Cass COunty missing teen Harris Jan 2022 - resize
MN News

Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

She was last seen Sunday evening leaving a family member's north Fargo home.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Prior Lake-Savage shifts to virtual learning as omicron slams Twin Cities schools

More than 600 students were reported absent from Jan. 3-Jan. 10 due to testing positive for COVID.

allina please stop chad davis flickr
MN Coronavirus

Allina Health bans most visitors from its hospitals, clinics

There are a few limited exceptions.

Related

budget, finances
MN News

Charges: Wayzata woman's personal secretary stole nearly $1.5M from her

The victim, who had multiple health issues, hired a personal secretary to look after her finances.

Keisa Lange
MN News

Tributes to woman 'violently taken from her family' in St. Cloud

She was found dead at the side of a road, with no arrests made in her killing.

wayzata police department
MN News

12 vehicles broken into, 2 stolen in Wayzata overnight

The crimes mirror similar crimes in the metro area, police said.

Anya Magnuson
MN Health

Woman in critical condition after driver hit her in Minneapolis

She's been unresponsive, but recently gave a thumbs up to her family.

police lights
MN News

Suspect arrested after police chase near Wayzata-Minnetonka border

Officials said it lead to "a lot of police activity" in the area.

Trimeanna Nicole Williams
MN News

Woman charged in hotel shooting that killed her 'best friend'

She is charged with aiding an offender after the fact.

redwood valley high school
MN News

4 students taken to hospital after suspected drug use at MN school

They were showing symptoms of "suspected drug exposure," police said.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 12.28.35 PM
MN News

SPPD says it has found the woman who randomly shot at cars

She's been charged with four counts of second-degree assault.