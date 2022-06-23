Man turns self in after attempted kidnapping at McDonald's

Skip to main content
Suspect turns himself in after alleged kidnapping attempt at Brooklyn Park McDonald's

McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N in Brooklyn Park. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

A suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old child from a Brooklyn Park McDonald's on Tuesday has turned himself in, according to police. 

"Due to pressure from concerned citizens, the suspect in this incident has turned himself in to police," Brooklyn Park police stated late Wednesday evening, thanking the community for their help after law enforcement shared a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. 

The incident happened inside McDonald's on the 1400 block of 85th Avenue around 1:15 p.m., according to police. A 911 caller said a man had grabbed her 3-year-old child and "indicated he was going to take the child."

The suspect allegedly stole a cell phone from the child and fled the business on a bicycle after the child screamed, police stated. 

