Skip to main content
Suspected arson closes Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul

Suspected arson closes Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul

Fire officials suspect the blaze was intentionally set.

Corey Schreppel, Twitter

Fire officials suspect the blaze was intentionally set.

A fire overnight at Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul has forced the grocery store to close until further notice. 

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, Lunds & Byerlys said the fire was outside the main entrance to the store at East 10th and Robert streets and it caused a "significant" amount of exterior damage. 

The fire activated the grocery store's sprinkler system, which also caused damage inside the store.

"The store will be temporarily closed until further notice as we work to repair the damage," the store said.

The St. Paul Fire Department Tuesday afternoon said the fire is suspected to have been intentionally set. Lunds & Byerlys said it is "actively working" with the St. Paul Fire Department to provide video surveillance to assist with their investigation.

No injuries were reported. 

Lunds & Byerlys opened the downtown St. Paul location in spring 2014.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Camerata apartments
MN News

Police negotiating with suspect after fire at Twin Cities apartment building

The fire was reported at the Hoigaard Village apartment complex Tuesday morning.

USATSI_17324496_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Can Jesse Davis avoid the Vikings' guard graveyard?

The Vikings are taking another stab to fill their right guard spot

Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 12.20.54 PM
MN Weather

Big storm to dump smorgasbord of precipitation on MN, WI

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 2.33.25 PM
MN News

Guilty plea for cop who inappropriately touched 7 students

He was working as a school resource officer at the time of the incidents, authorities said.

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth buys in-home care company for $5.4 billion

The Louisiana-based company employs 30,000 people.

stackburgers dQ
MN Food & Drink

Dairy Queen revamps burger offerings, launches 5 new 'Stackburgers'

It's the fast-food chain's biggest menu expansion in two decades.

free covid tests screengrab
MN Coronavirus

How to order your free at-home rapid COVID tests

Minnesota residents were able to start placing their orders Tuesday morning.

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 29

The test positivity rate on a seven day rolling average is 2.8%.

brahms mount
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill buys Maine blanket maker, drops 'Woolen' from name

Faribault Mill has rebranded after acquiring a cotton blanket maker.

Police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man rams vehicle, fires shots after being served protection order

The incident happened about 40 minutes after the 36-year-old had been served.

champlin
MN News

Woman, 35, found fatally stabbed in yard of Champlin home

A 44-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in Fargo.

shakopee crash backup
MN News

Crash closes Hwy. 169 southbound in Shakopee

The crash happened about 6:24 a.m.

Related

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-04 at 6.51.56 AM
MN News

Fire that destroyed hotel project in St. Paul was arson

The fire happened last week at a construction site across the street from the Xcel Energy Center.

coronavirus, masks, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski's will require shoppers to wear masks

The main protection people get from masking occurs when others in their communities also wear face coverings, the CDC says.

Ryan Companies_Lunds Byerlys_Highland Bridge Anchor Grocer
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys confirms new store at Ford site development

The upmarket grocery chain is moving to the Highland Bridge neighborhood.

st. louis park carjacking
MN News

Carjackers strike at 2 Twin Cities Lunds & Byerlys stores

Police are offering a $5,000 reward.

st. paul fire department
MN News

Man, 73, killed, 2 others injured in St. Paul apartment fire

Two people were removed from the unit where the fire started.

Lunds Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys brings back its free samples – but with changes

The grocery chain shut down samples amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

st. louis park carjacking
MN News

Teens charged in attempted carjackings at Lunds & Byerlys stores

The juvenile petitions reveal new details about the violent incidents.