Suspected arson closes Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul

A fire overnight at Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul has forced the grocery store to close until further notice.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, Lunds & Byerlys said the fire was outside the main entrance to the store at East 10th and Robert streets and it caused a "significant" amount of exterior damage.

The fire activated the grocery store's sprinkler system, which also caused damage inside the store.

"The store will be temporarily closed until further notice as we work to repair the damage," the store said.

The St. Paul Fire Department Tuesday afternoon said the fire is suspected to have been intentionally set. Lunds & Byerlys said it is "actively working" with the St. Paul Fire Department to provide video surveillance to assist with their investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Lunds & Byerlys opened the downtown St. Paul location in spring 2014.

