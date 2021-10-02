October 2, 2021
Suspected bank robber arrested after wild day, standoff in Duluth
Suspected bank robber arrested after wild day, standoff in Duluth

The suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue.
Duluth Police Department

The suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue.

A suspect is in custody after a seven hour standoff with Duluth police Friday.

According to the Duluth Police Department, a 30-year-old man wanted for an attempted armed bank robbery, car theft and vehicle pursuit in and around the city has been taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was acting in “complete disregard” for the safety of others Friday, speeding, hitting other vehicles and driving the wrong way across a bridge.

At around 1:30 p.m., the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue. Police say he was “armed and dangerous” at the time.

The suspect fired multiple shots while in the apartment, but police did not return fire. After multiple attempts to get the suspect to surrender, police resorted to nonlethal force, according to the department.

The suspect surrendered at around 8:30 p.m. and was apprehended. He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. The suspect was arrested on pending charges of being a convicted felon with a firearm, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, intent to discharge of a firearm and first degree aggravated armed robbery. 

