Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma

One day after the "cold-blooded" homicide inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest.

In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD said detectives developed leads and identified the suspect vehicle – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and worked with law enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man ultimately taken into custody in Oklahoma around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect was driving the Mercedes van when he was arrested. He's currently being held in the Kay County Jail in northern Oklahoma.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said Wednesday that the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the Co Tu Oriental Cuisine restaurant, previously known as Oriental Jade, at 8907 Penn Avenue South.

One customer, a 49-year-old man, was killed in the shooting and one employee, a 29-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks, according to Hodges. The man who died was shot multiple times, Hodges said.

"The person that did this today is nothing but a cold-blooded killer," Hodges said.

The suspect reportedly entered the restaurant wearing a maroon hoodie and purple surgical gloves, according to Hodges. He allegedly brandished a weapon and was pushed out of the restaurant twice by patrons before opening fire upon his third entry and fleeing.

More information is expected to be released on Monday, Nov. 28.