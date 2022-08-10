Skip to main content
Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea

The 32-year-old suspect was last seen in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Minnesota license number EUZ-057.

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office

A search is ongoing for a man wanted over a deadly shooting in rural Albert Lea on Tuesday, with the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office saying authorities are on the lookout for 32-year-old Ben Vidal Moreno. 

Moreno was last seen fleeing the scene of a homicide on the 75400 block of 160th St., south of Albert Lea, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Moreno left in a white 2004 Ford F-150 with Minnesota license number EUZ-057. 

Deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene to find the victim, who had been shot in the chest, outside the home. He died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

Moreno is believed to have been at the home when the victim and another man arrived, with an altercation ensuing. When the victim and other man were leaving, their SUV was struck by gunfire. The sheriff's office said that's when the victim got out and walked back to the house, where he was shot and killed. 

The sheriff's office said Moreno and the victim "were known to each other, and they had issues between themselves." Sheriff Kurt Frietag said there doesn't appear to be a threat to the general public, but they are assuming Moreno is armed. 

Anyone with information about Moreno's whereabouts is urged to call the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office at 1-507-377-5200, or dial 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

