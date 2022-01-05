Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Suspected gunman from Mall of America shooting arrested in Roseville

Suspected gunman from Mall of America shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Tyler Vigen, Wikimedia Commons

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Police believe they have arrested the gunman from the shooting that left two people injured and caused panic at the Mall of America on New Year's Eve. 

Bloomington Police Department announced it took an 18-year-old St. paul man into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday, arresting him on the 2600 block of Rice Street in Roseville. 

A gun was recovered at the scene of the arrest, police said, and the 18-year-old was booked into jail for first-degree assault. Formal charges are pending. 

Earlier this week Bloomington PD announced a 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in Roseville and booked into jail on suspicion of aiding and abetting the suspected shooter. Charges have yet to be filed against him. 

Gunfire was reported inside the Mall of America at approximately 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, with MOA security officers responding "to the sound of one gunshot."

A lockdown was initiated immediately, according to police, who say first responding officers provided aid to two men who were injured.

One victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and the other man was treated by paramedics and released at the scene with minor injuries, which police initially described as a graze wound from a bullet.

Authorities say the victim and suspect "appear to have had past contacts" and the incident was not random.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Illinois bullies Gophers in return to Big Ten play

The Illini revealed a major flaw in Minnesota's 76-53 loss.

SNOW
MN Weather

Winter storm update: Dangerous travel conditions Wednesday in MN

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

He's one of three teenagers charged in connection with the violent incident.

aitkin co republicans post
MN News

Spotlight on MN Republicans group over Jan. 6 'candlelight vigil' post

A group member took responsibility for the now-deleted post, saying it was a mistake.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

MN opening 3 new community COVID testing sites

The state will also send more at-home tests to schools and community groups.

Jim Hagedorn
MN Coronavirus

Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

The congressman is being treated at Mayo Clinic at the request of his doctors.

stalk & spade
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based restaurant Stalk & Spade announces 3rd Twin Cities location

It'll be the concept's third Minnesota location.

ice fish house unsplash stock crop
MN News

'Large fireball' consumes fish house, injures 4 occupants

Two of the injured individuals were transported for care via air ambulance.

duluth fire
MN News

Squatters were camping at condemned Duluth home prior to fire

The fire that caused $70,000 worth of damage was said to be accidental.

mankato crash
MN News

Fatal crash closes southbound Highway 169 in Mankato

The crash happened on the bridge over the Blue Earth River near Honeymead.

Car crash
MN News

Speeding drives spike in road deaths in 2021

Traffic deaths in 2021 were the highest they've been since 2007.

Related

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America

The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Shooting at Mall of America injures 2, prompts lockdown

Word of the shooting started coming in just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

MN News

Suspected gunman arrested after deadly shooting in Bemidji

A 20-year-old was fatally wounded and a 17-year-old was injured.

Petrashov and Renville
MN News

Couple arrested in connection with crime spree across Twin Cities metro

Police say their arrests followed a multi-agency effort.

Jiecong Cao
MN News

Man charged in sex trafficking bust at Roseville hotel

He has been charged with the promoting of prostitution.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

U.S. marshals arrest suspect in deadly 2020 Rochester shooting

An 18-year-old died in the incident.

MN News

Victim of fatal Duluth shooting identified, suspect arrested

Scott Pennington was 31 years old.