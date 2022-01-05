Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

Police believe they have arrested the gunman from the shooting that left two people injured and caused panic at the Mall of America on New Year's Eve.

Bloomington Police Department announced it took an 18-year-old St. paul man into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday, arresting him on the 2600 block of Rice Street in Roseville.

A gun was recovered at the scene of the arrest, police said, and the 18-year-old was booked into jail for first-degree assault. Formal charges are pending.

Earlier this week Bloomington PD announced a 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in Roseville and booked into jail on suspicion of aiding and abetting the suspected shooter. Charges have yet to be filed against him.

Gunfire was reported inside the Mall of America at approximately 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, with MOA security officers responding "to the sound of one gunshot."

A lockdown was initiated immediately, according to police, who say first responding officers provided aid to two men who were injured.

One victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and the other man was treated by paramedics and released at the scene with minor injuries, which police initially described as a graze wound from a bullet.

Authorities say the victim and suspect "appear to have had past contacts" and the incident was not random.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.