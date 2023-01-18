Skip to main content
Suspected gunman in Mall of America killing arrested in Georgia

New arrests were announced Tuesday.

Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

A teenager believed to be one of two suspected gunmen in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America in December has been arrested after more than three weeks at-large. 

U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet on Tuesday at a residence in Decatur, Georgia, according to the Bloomington Police Department. 

Prosecutors in Hennepin County have charged Longstreet and 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright, both from Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting that left Johntae Hudson dead inside the Nordstrom store on Dec. 23.

Two additional suspects, both 17-year-old boys from the Twin Cities area, are charged with second-degree riot for their alleged involvement in the incident. 

Court documents allege Adams-Wright and Longstreet pulled guns on Hudson while the two other boys prevented him from escaping.

Charging documents state clothing displays partially obstructed the scene from the view of surveillance cameras, but Longstreet is allegedly shown pointing a gun at Hudson before a muzzle flash is seen.

Cameras also allegedly captured Adams-Wright standing over Hudson in a "shooting stance" more before gunfire broke out.

Hudson suffered eight gunshot wounds and three grazing wounds and died on-scene, despite life-saving efforts from witnesses and emergency responders.

A woman who'd been shopping with her daughter also sustained a grazing wound in the shooting, court documents state. 

According to Bloomington Police, two additional suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with aiding an offender. One of those suspects is Longstreet's mother, who investigators believe helped Longstreet leave Minnesota after the shooting. 

The investigation remains active, according to police 

