Police: Suspects in Richfield school shooting were students

Skip to main content
Suspected gunmen in Richfield school shooting were also students, chief says

Suspected gunmen in Richfield school shooting were also students, chief says

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

City of Richfield, YouTube

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The two teenagers suspected in the fatal shooting outside of South Education Center in Richfield Tuesday were also students at the school.

Police Chief Jay Henthorne said Wednesday morning the two individuals, ages 18 and 19, remain in Hennepin County Jail and could face criminal charges as soon as Thursday afternoon. 

Jahmari Rice, 15 years old, was killed in the shooting just outside the front entrance of the school shortly after noon Tuesday. A 17-year-old victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning after being taken to HCMC following the incident. 

Henthorne also said there was an additional 19-year-old victim who suffered "minor injuries" at the scene and was not taken to the hospital. 

The chief said all five — the two suspects and three victims — were enrolled as students at South Education Center, which serves a wide range of students from across the Twin Cities from pre-K through Transition.

The shooting was "not random," said Henthorne, who said there may have been an altercation in front of the school between the five students just prior to the shooting, potentially related to a "prior dispute." 

The two suspects immediately fled the scene, and Henthorne said both were arrested just after 6 p.m. at two separate Minneapolis homes as SWAT teams executed a search warrant. Law enforcement also found the suspect vehicle and served five more search warrants into the evening.

Officers recovered two guns: One at a Minneapolis address and one at a Crystal residence. Henthorne said ballistic testing will be done to determine if either or both were involved in the shooting at the school. 

Investigators are also currently "sifting" through video to see if any cameras captured the incident.

The FBI and ATF are have provided support in the shooting response and the investigation. William McCrary, special agent in charge of the ATF's St. Paul Field Division, said the agency is assisting with the weapons part of the investigation.

“Yesterday we lost a student. Another student is in critical condition, "said ISD 287 Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski. "Their lives were just beginning. I am devastated. We are all devastated.”

Lewandowski said school staff will be focused on beginning the healing process, pledging a flexible approach to support students based on their individual needs. Those who are ready to return to school will be able to do so beginning Friday, she said, outlining the mental health support and trauma discussions they will have in place.

“What we know already is that the days ahead will be some of the most difficult we have experienced for the South Education Center community," she said. "Our students and their families are hurting. Our staff are hurting. The members of our safety team and others who first responded to our students' injuries are hurting greatly. The trauma they experienced will be with them the rest of their lives."

Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez also spoke, calling it an "absolutely challenging 24 hours" for the city. 

She called Rice one of the community's "young leaders," saying he loved football and spending time with friends.

"He should have had a lifetime of joy and happiness and growth ahead of him," she said, offering condolences to his loved ones.

"Everybody says this, but you have that feeling, you see the news and you don't think this is going to happen in your community and unfortunately it does," said Gonzalez. "None of our communities are safe from what happened yesterday here in Richfield. 

Next Up

dairy queen owatonna video jan 2022 screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Viral video: MN Diary Queen worker throws customer's food on sidewalk

The restaurant is closed while its owners conduct an internal investigation.

sean patrick masopust
MN News

Charges: Pastor sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

He has since been fired from the church, charges state.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.47.16 PM
MN News

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.15.30 PM
MN Sports

Wayzata coach resigns after allegedly pushing Minnetonka player

The district confirmed that Ryan Freeberg has resigned and is no longer coaching Wayzata basketball.

seaworld san diego cultivar413 FLickr
Minnesota Life

Is SeaWorld going to take over Valleyfair?

SeaWorld reportedly made a big bid to buy Valleyfair's parent company, Cedar Fair.

st croix county sheriff's office
MN News

WI authorities need help identifying Jane Doe whose skull was found in 2002

A woman's skull was found near the St. Croix River in 2002.

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

police lights
MN News

Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping' through homes

A significant number of crimes were reported in the Orono area.

Richfield livestream Feb 2 2022 mayor Gonzalez
MN News

Police: Suspects in Richfield school shooting were students

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

He's accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

Related

Richfield school shooting scene
MN News

Student killed outside Richfield school is identified, 2 arrested

The 16-year-old boy was killed and another student was critically injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Image from iOS (2)
MN News

Breaking: 1 student dead, 1 critical after shooting at Richfield school

Police said they were shot on the sidewalk just outside the school.

Maplewood police Facebook - July 1 shooting suspect vehicle
MN News

Police: Suspect in shooting had dog in the front passenger seat

The victim was in a car with her 5-year-old son when she was shot.

MN News

Student survives drowning while swimming at Richfield school

The 12-year-old was participating in a gym course that involved swimming.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

red lake county sheriff's office
MN News

1 shot in the head in Red Lake County, 1 arrested

The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

18th St, Watertown, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

13-year-old detained after threatening to shoot students in response to TikTok trend

The student threatened to bring a gun to Watertown Middle School and shoot several students.

MN News

2 Richfield students killed in suspected domestic-related homicide identified

A fifth-grader and eighth-grader were killed in a domestic-related homicide; their mother was injured.