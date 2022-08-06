Suspected lightning strike causes gas fire in St. Paul street

A lightning strike is suspected to have caused a gas fire in a residential street of St. Paul Saturday morning.

St. Paul Fire Department shared video from the scene at Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, with a large flame emanating from the ground.

Nearby homes are being evacuated, but the fire department said that as of 10:35 a.m., it hadn't spread to any homes.

Xcel Energy technicians have been called to the scene.

It happened as thunder and lightning made its presence felt across the Twin Cities Saturday morning, but the biggest impact from the morning's weather is likely to be rain.

The metro is getting a long overdue soaking, but it's southern Minnesota that's likely to be the worst hit, with Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard saying it's looking increasingly likely that areas south of the Twin Cities could experience a "mega rain" event, with more than six inches of rain falling.