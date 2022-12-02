Fire destroys shop, kills four dogs in Perham Township

Officials in Otter Tail County say a fire destroyed a shop and killed four dogs near the city of Perham late Thursday morning.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a passing driver spotted the flames coming through the roof of the structure in Perham Township around 11 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office said three local fire departments responded to the blaze, which is believed to have been caused by the wood stove.

The shop and its contents are a total loss and four yellow Labrador retrievers died in the fire, authorities said. The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.