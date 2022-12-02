Skip to main content
Suspected wood stove fire destroys shop, kills four dogs in Perham Township

Suspected wood stove fire destroys shop, kills four dogs in Perham Township

A passerby spotted the blaze.

Greg Jordan/Flickr

A passerby spotted the blaze.

Officials in Otter Tail County say a fire destroyed a shop and killed four dogs near the city of Perham late Thursday morning. 

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a passing driver spotted the flames coming through the roof of the structure in Perham Township around 11 a.m. 

The Sheriff's Office said three local fire departments responded to the blaze, which is believed to have been caused by the wood stove. 

The shop and its contents are a total loss and four yellow Labrador retrievers died in the fire, authorities said. The fire is not believed to be suspicious. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Fire
MN News

Fire destroys shop, kills four dogs in Perham Township

A passerby spotted the blaze.

image
MN News

Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary

The Truffle Hill Chocolates shop opened in 1995.

image
MN News

Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'

A nurses union announced an almost three-week strike to take place in the Twin Cities.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard: What's in store for MN's weather in December?

Sundgaard recaps Minnesota's fall and looks ahead to December.

Syoka Siko
MN News

Brooklyn Park: 2 arrested after shots from 'ghost' gun killed teen, injured another

Syoka Siko died in the shooting.

work-g674ba1702_1280
WI News

Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption

The spill was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

IceCube
MN Music and Radio

Ice Cube to perform 2 nights at Mystic Lake Casino

The rapper hasn't performed in Minnesota since 2018.

Target gift card
MN Shopping

Target's annual 10% sale on gift cards will be held this weekend

You can get a $500 gift card for $450.

image
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Mall's new Ties Lounge & Rooftop closes 'indefinitely'

The establishment aimed to reconnect the downtown community.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle

Police said no arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 9.15.44 AM
MN Food & Drink

Chinese restaurant closing after 50 years in Columbia Heights

The beloved family-owned restaurant will close Dec. 24.

Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 9.43.40 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Kris Laudien leaving KARE 11 after four years on 'Sunrise'

KARE 11 announced the appointment of Jason Hackett to the morning show this week.

Related

OtterTailCountySheriffOffice
MN News

Driver killed in Otter Tail County crash Friday

The other driver sustained minor injuries.

Screen Shot 2020-12-27 at 8.33.49 AM
MN News

For 2nd time, Minnesota farm devastated by deadly fire

Around 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were killed when a barn caught fire on Friday.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit

The motorcyclist was found following a crash in Otter Tail County.

Screen Shot 2021-07-29 at 9.05.59 AM
MN News

Propane tanks explode in shop fire, structure destroyed

The owner was doing metal work inside at the time.

Samantha Holte
MN News

Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl

She was last seen north of Fergus Falls.

fire
MN News

Elderly resident dies after house fire in southern Minnesota

The fire occurred early Thursday morning in Zumbrota.

MN News

Fire destroys bar, home brewing store in Perham

The buildings were total losses, the bar owners say.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake

The crash remains under investigation.