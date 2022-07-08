Arrests after more than 230 shots fired in two Brooklyn Center incidents

Skip to main content
Suspects arrested after more than 230 shots fired in two Brooklyn Center incidents

One suspect arrested this week told police he'd fired shots with his family on Fourth of July.

Brooklyn Center police collect evidence outside an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Russell Ave. N., where a resident allegedly admitted to firing over 230 shots with his family on Fourth of July. Courtesy of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Brooklyn Center police are investigating two separate incidents involving hundreds of shots fired outside of residential complexes in the city. 

Neither incident resulted in injuries. 

On Thursday, prosecutors in Hennepin County charged Connor Y. Green, 19, of Minneapolis and Brian X. Jordan, 21, of Fridley, with one count of rioting while armed with a dangerous weapon. 

According to charging documents, police were called to 5801 Xerxes Ave. N. around 1 a.m. on Wednesday on reports of shots fired. 

Witnesses described a group of five or six men being involved with the shooting and described the clothing worn by Green and Jordan, charges state. 

According to authorities, surveillance footage from the Sonder Apartments appears to show Green and Jordan carrying firearms where the shooting occurred. 

Jordan and Green are seen together with another man carrying a gun. At one point, Jordan is seen "waving the gun around and pointing it at people at a small party on a patio area." 

After leaving the party, prosecutors allege, Jordan began firing the pistol from the parking lot, with at least five others doing the same. 

Multiple apartment windows were found to have bullet holes, according to police, and over 70 spent shell casings were recovered from the parking lot. 

According to police, an additional 25 spent shell casings were found on Northway Drive, east of Xerxes Ave. N. 

No injuries were reported from the shots fired at either location, but the Brooklyn Center Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected. 

On Thursday, police announced a similar incident under investigation in the 5300 block of Russell Ave. N, where over 130 spent shell casings were found on the ground outside an apartment complex.

According to police, a resident of the complex told investigators he'd fired the rounds with his family on the Fourth of July. 

The suspect was transported to the Hennepin County Jail and is pending charges, police said. Investigators found four firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition while executing search warrants related to the case. 

Firearms recovered during an investigation into gunfire in Brooklyn Center. Courtesy of the Brooklyn Center Police Department. 

