Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

Two suspects seemingly misidentified their target when they allegedly carried out a violent home invasion and stabbing in Duluth last week over a dispute involving a stolen phone charger, according to new criminal charges.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at a single-family home that's been converted into makeshift apartments in the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.

Prosecutors in St. Louis County this week charged Duluth residents Dustin Hawke St. Clair, 27, and Tristan Jade St. Clair, 23, with multiple felonies in connection with the alleged attack, which left three hospitalized in unknown condition.

According to the criminal complaints, the suspects were likely intending to target a Grand Portage man who'd been staying with his sister at the residence.

Instead, the two men allegedly broke-in and stabbed two strangers and smashed a glass coffee pot over the head of a third victim.

One victim, who doctors said would bleed to death without exploratory surgery, had been staying at the home as a guest, according to charges.

Charges allege Dustin St. Clair made death threats to the Grand Portage man over Facebook in the hours before the attack.

According to the complaint, the man had recently ended a relationship with Dustin St. Clair's cousin and had stolen her phone charger while leaving her house.

The Grand Portage man called 911 before the attack after he'd received a threatening message containing a photo of Dustin St. Clair holding a semi-automatic firearm.

Later on, the Grand Portage man agreed to meet Dustin St. Clair in the parking lot of the nearby Super One Foods, but Dustin St. Clair didn't show up.

But the Grand Portage man failed to lock the exterior door when he returned to his sister's home on West Arrowhead Road. Around 3:30 a.m., the man heard commotion break out in a nearby room and barricaded himself inside his bedroom.

According to the criminal complaint, Tristan St. Clair carried out the stabbings while Dustin St. Clair stood nearby and acted as a look out.

One victim suffered stab wounds to her head and breast and Tristan St. Clair allegedly attempted to stab the other victim upwards of 20 times, stabbing him in the neck, face and chest.

The suspects were heading to exit the home when they encountered a third person, who they allegedly struck with a glass coffee pot.

Police arrived and found all three victims bleeding from various injuries. The Grand Portage man immediately told police one of the culprits was Dustin St. Clair and showed officers the threatening message he'd reported earlier that night.

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank, according to charges.

Dustin St. Clair is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aiding and abetting aggravated first-degree burglary and one count of threats of violence.

Tristan St. Clair is also charged with two counts of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder and three counts of aiding and abetting aggravated first-degree burglary. He's additionally charged with one count of aiding and abetting fifth-degree assault within three years of a prior violent conviction.

Both suspects remain in custody at the St. Louis County Jail.