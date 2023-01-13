Skip to main content
Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

Two suspects seemingly misidentified their target when they allegedly carried out a violent home invasion and stabbing in Duluth last week over a dispute involving a stolen phone charger, according to new criminal charges. 

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at a single-family home that's been converted into makeshift apartments in the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road. 

Prosecutors in St. Louis County this week charged Duluth residents Dustin Hawke St. Clair, 27, and Tristan Jade St. Clair, 23, with multiple felonies in connection with the alleged attack, which left three hospitalized in unknown condition. 

According to the criminal complaints, the suspects were likely intending to target a Grand Portage man who'd been staying with his sister at the residence. 

Instead, the two men allegedly broke-in and stabbed two strangers and smashed a glass coffee pot over the head of a third victim. 

One victim, who doctors said would bleed to death without exploratory surgery, had been staying at the home as a guest, according to charges. 

Charges allege Dustin St. Clair made death threats to the Grand Portage man over Facebook in the hours before the attack. 

According to the complaint, the man had recently ended a relationship with Dustin St. Clair's cousin and had stolen her phone charger while leaving her house. 

The Grand Portage man called 911 before the attack after he'd received a threatening message containing a photo of Dustin St. Clair holding a semi-automatic firearm. 

Later on, the Grand Portage man agreed to meet Dustin St. Clair in the parking lot of the nearby Super One Foods, but Dustin St. Clair didn't show up. 

But the Grand Portage man failed to lock the exterior door when he returned to his sister's home on West Arrowhead Road.  Around 3:30 a.m., the man heard commotion break out in a nearby room and barricaded himself inside his bedroom. 

According to the criminal complaint, Tristan St. Clair carried out the stabbings while Dustin St. Clair stood nearby and acted as a look out. 

One victim suffered stab wounds to her head and breast and Tristan St. Clair allegedly attempted to stab the other victim upwards of 20 times, stabbing him in the neck, face and chest. 

The suspects were heading to exit the home when they encountered a third person, who they allegedly struck with a glass coffee pot. 

Police arrived and found all three victims bleeding from various injuries. The Grand Portage man immediately told police one of the culprits was Dustin St. Clair and showed officers the threatening message he'd reported earlier that night. 

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank, according to charges. 

Dustin St. Clair is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aiding and abetting aggravated first-degree burglary and one count of threats of violence. 

Tristan St. Clair is also charged with two counts of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder and three counts of aiding and abetting aggravated first-degree burglary. He's additionally charged with one count of aiding and abetting fifth-degree assault within three years of a prior violent conviction. 

Both suspects remain in custody at the St. Louis County Jail. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.27.01 PM
MN News

Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

Ghosts S2 Ep1
TV, Movies and The Arts

Are people from Duluth two-faced? This CBS comedy thinks so

A couple from Duluth are featured on the season two premiere of the CBS show "Ghosts."

Arezzo Ristorante
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'

The restaurant has been operating on the Minneapolis/Edina border since 2001.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 5.06.31 PM
MN News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

The collision happened Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 4.22.20 PM
MN News

FBI investigating second south metro armed bank robbery Thursday

Two robberies happened hours apart in Apple Valley and Lakeville.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in Minneapolis homeless encampment

A homicide investigation has been launched.

SuspectAppleValleyBankRobbery
MN News

Police: Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Where national arts grants will reach in Minnesota in 2023

The National Endowment for the Arts has unveiled its first round of 2023 grant recipients.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 1.55.29 PM
MN News

Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

A St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson said no weapon was found Thursday.

UofMMedicalCampus
MN News

U of M bids to regain Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The proposal comes as Fairview is planning to merge with Sanford.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest data from the state health department.

Related

duluth police department
MN News

Duluth PD: Suspects broke into home, stabbed 3 early Friday

The victims were taken to the local hospital.

Anthony Holloway
MN News

Charges: Duluth man stabbed pregnant girlfriend more than 12 times

He is accused of stabbing her as she slept in bed with their 1-year-old child.

Duluth standoff
MN News

Duluth PD standoff ends with officers learning suspect wasn't home

The suspect is currently booked at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

Screen Shot 2022-07-07 at 10.32.46 AM
MN News

Duluth teen charged with murder of high schooler

The shooting happened this past weekend in Duluth.

Screen Shot 2019-04-16 at 3.33.57 PM
MN News

Charges: Home invasion suspect stabbed multiple times by resident

A St. Paul man turned the tables on the suspect Wednesday night.

MN News

3 people stabbed in Richfield apartment invasion

It happened at an apartment just north of I-494.

duluth police
MN News

Duluth: 15-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old relative

The stabbing happened fewer than 10 minutes after police left the home.

Susan B A Davis - Ramsey Co booking photo
MN News

Charges: Suspect stabbed stranger hours after murdering woman with same knife

DNA tests on the blade helped authorities connect the cases, the complaint says.