Suspect crashes stolen car in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old woman

A 70-year-old woman was killed in St. Paul Sunday night when the car she was driving was struck by suspects in a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened at Forest Street North and Magnolia Avenue East at around 10 p.m., with St. Paul Police Department saying the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband – who was the passenger – suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Their vehicle had been struck by a grey Kia Sport, which was stolen out of Minneapolis.

The driver and passengers in the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot before police arrived. No suspects have been found at this time.

Anybody with information should call police at 651-266-5722.