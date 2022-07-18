Skip to main content
Suspect crashes stolen car into another vehicle, killing 70-year-old woman in St. Paul

Suspect crashes stolen car into another vehicle, killing 70-year-old woman in St. Paul

The vehicle had been stolen from Minneapolis.

St. Paul PD

The vehicle had been stolen from Minneapolis.

A 70-year-old woman was killed in St. Paul Sunday night when the car she was driving was struck by suspects in a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened at Forest Street North and Magnolia Avenue East at around 10 p.m., with St. Paul Police Department saying the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband – who was the passenger – suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Their vehicle had been struck by a grey Kia Sport, which was stolen out of Minneapolis.

The driver and passengers in the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot before police arrived. No suspects have been found at this time.

Anybody with information should call police at 651-266-5722.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Suspect crashes stolen car in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old woman

The vehicle had been stolen from Minneapolis.

Drew Gilbert
MN Sports

Stillwater native Drew Gilbert selected by Astros in 1st round of MLB Draft

Gilbert parlayed an outstanding season at Tennessee into first-round status.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA asks public to send video of Andrew Tekle Sundberg shooting

The City of Minneapolis says it is in the process of preparing to release video to the public.

Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota Life

Discounted tickets to the Minnesota State Fair now available

You'll pay more if you wait to buy tickets during the fair.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 1.44.51 PM
MN News

Minnetonka assistant fire chief dies after being found unresponsive

The 59-year-old died Saturday after being found unresponsive.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Road rage suspect in custody after fleeing police

The pursuit with police began just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 7.57.37 AM
MN News

Hwy. 169 crash was caused by semi ploughing into cars stopped at red light

One person is in a life-threatening condition.

Screen Shot 2022-07-16 at 7.11.38 AM
MN News

6-year-old dies following crash caused by fleeing murder suspect

The Friday afternoon crash happened in Brooklyn Center.

Cooper and Gunny
MN News

Two dogs stolen from St. Paul daycare found, returned

Gunny was found near Lake Bde Maka Ska, while Cooper was found near a St. Paul railroad.

road closed, detour
MN News

Nine-vehicle crash shut down Hwy. 169 in Jordan

The northbound highway is still closed as of noon.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Walz loosens restrictions for workers transporting gas to combat supply concerns

The executive order will eliminate regulations that require drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels to work within certain hours.

BlockbusterDispenser
TV, Movies and The Arts

Robbinsdale the latest metro city to get a Free Blockbuster movie library

A movie sharing and lending box is available for the community outside of a vinyl store.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-01-07 at 6.47.36 AM
MN News

One killed in stolen vehicle crash in St. Paul

The driver of the stolen vehicle broadsided another vehicle, police say.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 10.19.12 AM
MN News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

The victim died at a local hospital.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 6.36.05 AM
MN News

Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

No arrests have been made.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

It's the fourth homicide so far this year in St. Paul.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.