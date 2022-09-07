Suspects flee Dodge Co. deputies in 3 Labor Day weekend incidents

Authorities in Dodge County say suspects led deputies on a chase in three separate incidents over Labor Day weekend.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the first incident happened soon after midnight on Saturday when a deputy saw a vehicle with expired registration on westbound Highway 14.

The deputy reported speeds at over 100mph while attempting to catch up to the driver and conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect allegedly exited the highway and pulled over, but took off on foot into a soybean field. Deputies never found the fleeing suspect, but the driver was positively identified by a deputy and charges are pending.

The next incident happened Sunday when dispatch received a call about a possibly intoxicated man driving an ATV.

When a deputy responded, the 21-year-old Blooming Prairie man operating the ATV initially fled before stopping. He was arrested and faces multiple charges.

The third incident happened on Labor Day, when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 14 for multiple traffic violations.

The driver of the westbound vehicle allegedly fled, passing traffic and increasing speeds up to 100 mph.

The pursuit carried on into Steele County before the suspect vehicle hit stop sticks in the roadway, which forced the vehicle to a halt in Owatonna.

The driver, a 39-year-old Faribault man, was arrested and charged with speeding, careless driving, drug possession and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.