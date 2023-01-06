Skip to main content
Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert

A police pursuit carried into campus Friday.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

A police incident prompted a safety alert at the University of Minnesota campus Friday afternoon. 

While the details are vague, the U of M alert at 3:50 p.m. stated two St. Paul "shooting suspects" were on foot near Dinkytown at 3:08 p.m. 

The alert stated the suspects were being pursued by police when they "ditched" their vehicle at 10th Ave. and University Ave. SE. 

A second alert issued at 4:03 p.m. stated all suspects were in custody and there is no longer a threat to the community. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Saint Paul Police Department for more information. 

