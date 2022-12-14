Skip to main content
Suspects jump from second-story window during drug bust in Litchfield

Authorities allege one suspect is a known gang member.

Pixabay

Four people were arrested Tuesday during a search of a home in Litchfield where authorities allegedly found fentanyl-laced pills and other controlled substances. 

Authorities in Meeker County say two of the suspects jumped out of a second-story window at the home in the 700 block of Gorman Avenue South while agents entered the home. Both suspects were arrested a short time later as they attempted to flee. 

The search warrant was executed by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force and at least one individual arrested is a known gang member, according to a press release from the task force Commander Sgt. Ross Ardoff. 

All four suspects are currently being held in the Meeker County Jail and pending charges. 

Authorities allegedly seized methamphetamine, marijuana, butane hash oil, and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl from inside the home. 

