Suspects ram Minneapolis police car, damage other vehicles during chase

A woman was also injured during the incident.

Chad Davis, Flickr

Two men were arrested after police claim they slammed into a squad car and three other vehicles in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was sparked just after noon Wednesday when police attempted a traffic stop at 9th and Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis of a vehicle suspected of being in involved in "illegal drug activity."

Minneapolis Police Department claims the driver of the vehicle then rammed a squad car and fled the area. The suspect then fled, with police in pursuit.

The suspect struck another vehicle at Franklin and Portland Avenues in. south Minneapolis – causing injuries to a woman in her 30s – and then hit an unoccupied parked car.

The men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested by police, who allege a gun was recovered at the scene. They were taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment, and will then be transferred to the county jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

