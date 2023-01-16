Sustainability careers: Meeting the needs of society while preserving our world for future generations

The University of Wisconsin-Superior is opening doors to careers in environmental sustainability.

University of Wisconsin-Superior

Sustainability management is one of the fastest growing career sectors. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an increase of five percent between 2018 and 2028, leading to the creation of about 3,000 new jobs and professionals earning a median salary of about $88,000.

With careers available across nearly every industry, individuals who are passionate about the environment are finding more opportunities than ever.

A bachelor’s degree opens doors

While entry level or technical specialist positions may only require an associate’s degree, most management level positions require a bachelor’s degree.

The University of Wisconsin-Superior offers a fully online collaborative program in partnership with the University of Wisconsin System and University of Wisconsin Extended Campus.

The program is unique in that it includes a multi-disciplinary curriculum designed for working adults and taught by knowledgeable and experienced faculty from across the UW System.

Graduates of the UW Sustainable Management program are highly sought by businesses in a wide array of industries – agriculture, forestry, mining and extraction, marketing and communications, education, supply chain, healthcare, entrepreneurship, investing and finance, manufacturing, construction, waste management, water conservation, public policy and administration, and more.

A graduate’s story

Nate Tillis, a graduate of the UW Sustainable Management program, is an example of students who have found this program to be a perfect fit.

Tillis liked his job at a wastewater treatment plant, but knew he wanted to do more for his career and for his family. Earning a sustainable business bachelor’s degree online opened the door to greater opportunity and increased income.

To learn more about the University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Management program, visit uwsuper.edu/sustainable or contact 715-394-8230.