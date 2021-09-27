SUV driver crashes into bar patio, injuring woman; man hurt in related shooting

Two men were arguing on the patio prior to the incident, witnesses said.

An SUV driver crashed into the patio of St. Paul Tap Sunday night, injuring a woman. A man was also injured in a shooting that occurred at the bar.

St. Paul police officers responded to St. Paul Tap at 825 Jefferson Ave. around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 for multiple reports of shots fired, St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) spokesperson Sgt. Natalie Davis told Bring Me The News.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman on the patio who'd been hit by a vehicle, Davis said. The woman was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police two men were arguing on the outdoor patio and then walked into the parking lot, Davis said. They then saw a black SUV crash into the patio area, hitting the woman.

Witnesses also heard "multiple shots fired," before seeing the SUV drive off, Davis explained.

A short time later, a 24-year-old man was dropped off at Regions Hospital, Davis said. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Police say his injuries are related to the incident at the St. Paul Tap, Davis said.

Investigators recovered a casing and a bullet fragment in the parking lot area of the St. Paul Tap.

No arrests have been made, with Davis noting this is an open investigation.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the St. Paul Tap for comment.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.