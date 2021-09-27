September 27, 2021
SUV driver crashes into bar patio, injuring woman; man hurt in related shooting
Updated:
Original:

SUV driver crashes into bar patio, injuring woman; man hurt in related shooting

Two men were arguing on the patio prior to the incident, witnesses said.
Author:

St. Paul Tap, Facebook

Two men were arguing on the patio prior to the incident, witnesses said.

An SUV driver crashed into the patio of St. Paul Tap Sunday night, injuring a woman. A man was also injured in a shooting that occurred at the bar. 

St. Paul police officers responded to St. Paul Tap at 825 Jefferson Ave. around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 for multiple reports of shots fired, St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) spokesperson Sgt. Natalie Davis told Bring Me The News.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman on the patio who'd been hit by a vehicle, Davis said. The woman was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Witnesses told police two men were arguing on the outdoor patio and then walked into the parking lot, Davis said. They then saw a black SUV crash into the patio area, hitting the woman. 

Witnesses also heard "multiple shots fired," before seeing the SUV drive off, Davis explained. 

A short time later, a 24-year-old man was dropped off at Regions Hospital, Davis said. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and is expected to survive. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Police say his injuries are related to the incident at the St. Paul Tap, Davis said. 

Investigators recovered a casing and a bullet fragment in the parking lot area of the St. Paul Tap. 

No arrests have been made, with Davis noting this is an open investigation. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the St. Paul Tap for comment. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

st. paul tap - crop
MN News

SUV driver crashes into bar patio, injuring woman; man hurt in related shooting

Two men were arguing on the patio prior to the incident, witnesses said.

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Plymouth

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver who fled.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Second person dies after head-on crash in Anoka County

The crash injured three others, including a 4-year-old boy.

Alex Rodriguez
MN Timberwolves

A-Rod, Lore, Taylor don't take questions about Rosas, Simmons

They did discuss how they see a bright future in Minnesota.

pixabay - tree chainsaw trunk trim cut
MN News

Large tree branch falls on MN man, crushing him to death

Police said the man was out in the yard, doing tree trimming work with his son.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.19.01 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

AEW to debut in Minnesota with Rampage, Full Gear PPV

The upstart wrestling promotion has soared in popularity.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Woman reported missing since Friday, last seen near Hinckley

She doesn't have any of her personal belongings with her.

St. Paul shooting scene on 9/24/21.
MN News

Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

The son was also injured in the incident.

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

ValleySCARE returns this Saturday with new attractions

It's the first time the Shakopee park has been open for the Halloween-themed attractions since 2019.

Mary Moriarty
MN News

Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender, is running for Hennepin County Attorney

Current county attorney Mike Freeman isn't seeking re-election.

amtrak in st. paul
MN News

Amtrak service stopped west of St. Paul after fatal derailment in Montana

Service is unavailable through Tuesday.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-02-24 at 6.09.40 AM
MN News

Man killed, woman injured in St. Paul bar shooting

The pair were found just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Facebook - GoGo dog stolen vehicle - St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Teenager pleads guilty to stealing SUV with dog inside, letting it die

He also pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting outside a St. Paul community center in May.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 men die in separate shootings in Minneapolis

In both incidents, police believe there were disputes prior to the shootings.

st. paul shooting
MN News

Witnesses help identify suspect in St. Paul shooting

The shooting happened near a gas station and bus shelter Thursday just before 1 p.m.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

1 killed, 1 hurt in downtown Rochester shooting

An on-duty officer witnessed the shooting. Two people were arrested.

saint paul shooting
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the head in St. Paul, another injured

Police arrested two suspects on Thursday.

police lights
MN News

St. Paul police investigating 2 shootings on Sunday night

Two people were injured in separate shootings and are expected to survive.

st. paul shooting - oct. 30
MN News

Man injured as his gun goes off during pat-down search from St. Paul police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.