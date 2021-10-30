SUV driver killed in collision with CAT tractor in northern MN

Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
SUV driver killed in collision with CAT tractor in northern Minnesota
Publish date:

SUV driver killed in collision with CAT tractor in northern Minnesota

The victim is a 34-year-old woman from Park Rapids.
Author:

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The driver of an SUV was killed in a collision with an agricultural tractor in northern Minnesota Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a CAT Challenger with a fertilizer cart and a Ford Explorer collided on northbound Hwy. 71 near the Beltrami/Hubbard County Line Road at around 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 34-year-old woman from Park Rapids, Minnesota, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the CAT, a 36-year-old man from Bemidji, was not injured.

The identity of the victim is expected to be released later this weekend.

