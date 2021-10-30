SUV driver killed in collision with CAT tractor in northern MN

The driver of an SUV was killed in a collision with an agricultural tractor in northern Minnesota Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a CAT Challenger with a fertilizer cart and a Ford Explorer collided on northbound Hwy. 71 near the Beltrami/Hubbard County Line Road at around 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 34-year-old woman from Park Rapids, Minnesota, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the CAT, a 36-year-old man from Bemidji, was not injured.

The identity of the victim is expected to be released later this weekend.

