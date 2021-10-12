October 12, 2021
SUV driver kills woman on mobility scooter, flees scene in Minneapolis

Google

Updated:
Original:

The white SUV involved in the hit-and-run "will have significant damage to the front," according to police.
Author:

A woman who was crossing an intersection on a mobility scooter was killed when an SUV driver struck her and fled the scene. 

The hit-and-run happened at 2:26 p.m. Monday in the area of 700 West Broadway. Police in the area were treating an overdose victim when the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and North Aldrich Avenue. 

Police say the woman on a mobility scooter was crossing West Broadway via southbound Aldrich Avenue when the driver of a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, struck her and fled the scene. 

The hit-and-run driver's white SUV "will have significant damage to the front," according to police. 

The victim was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics, then transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released. 

An individual who works at a business located at the intersection of the incident told Bring Me The News the driver was speeding and ran a red light before striking the pedestrian. This information has not been officially confirmed by police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips, which can be made anonymously, can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction could lead to a financial reward. 

Police noted that the overdose victim was transported to the hospital for care. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

