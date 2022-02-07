Skip to main content
Swim official tried to disqualify student in Black Lives Matter swimsuit

Swim official tried to disqualify student in Black Lives Matter swimsuit

The local YMCA banned the official and has expressed its support for the swimmer.

Duluth NAACP, Facebook

The local YMCA banned the official and has expressed its support for the swimmer.

An official was removed from a swim meet on Sunday after they attempted to disqualify a 12-year-old student for wearing a Black Lives Matter swimsuit, the Duluth YMCA said

The YMCA Whalers were hosting a swim meet in the pool at Superior High School in Superior, Wisconsin, when an independent volunteer official "inappropriately barred a student-athlete from taking part in the meet due to their Black Lives Matter swimsuit," the Duluth YMCA said. 

The Duluth Branch of the NAACP said the 12-year-old student, identified as Leidy, put Black Lives Matter on her swimsuit and was told she would be disqualified if she didn't change. The official said her swimsuit "went against USA Swimming's policy of no political language," the Duluth YMCA said. 

The NAACP called on people to head to the pool to show their support. And administrators with the YMCA arrived at the pool to override the Black swimmer's disqualification and remove the official. 

The student was then able to compete. 

"We asked that the official be removed and they were. Keep bringing home the Ws, Leidy," the Duluth Branch of the NAACP said. 

The Duluth YMCA said it is "saddened" the student, her family and team had to endure "this unacceptable behavior."

"The Duluth YMCA will continue our ongoing commitment to train all staff and volunteers on diversity, equity, and inclusion," the organization said. "The Duluth Area Family YMCA is committed to being an anti-racist organization and stands with BIPOC communities throughout the Northland and throughout our country. 

"We know that Black Lives Matter and we will continue to work to educate ourselves, to stand against inequality, and to strive to be active allies in the ongoing fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion," it added. 

Meanwhile, the Duluth YMCA said it will work to hold independent officials accountable for further education to address systemic racism. 

The official who was removed on Sunday is not part of the Duluth YMCA and has been banned from any further events that the Duluth YMCA hosts.

Next Up

black lives matter swimmer duluth
MN News

Swim official tried to disqualify student in Black Lives Matter swimsuit

The local YMCA banned the official and has expressed its support for the swimmer.

Cloquet police
MN News

Cloquet woman charged in road rage hit-and-run

Police had said a parking dispute sparked the violent incident.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 11.14.03 AM
MN Sports

Sarah Fuller, who famously kicked for Vanderbilt, signs with MN Aurora

She will play goalkeeper for the new pre-pro women's soccer team.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 7

The test positivity rate is down to 16.7%, which is still very high but significantly down from the late-January peak of 23.7%.

Nickelodeon Universe
MN Shopping

Mall of America reveals new shops, restaurant and climbing center

All are "coming soon," though the megamall didn't provide more specific timing.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 7.35.59 AM
MN News

Amir Locke killing: Where things stand Monday morning

Here are the developments from the past few days.

Malik Willis
MN Vikings

Senior Bowl reveals that good QB prospects do exist

Malik Willis saw his draft stock rise over the week in Mobile, Alabama -- did he catch the eye of the Minnesota Vikings?

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 8.15.21 AM
MN News

Hit-and-run driver kills woman walking on shoulder in Maplewood

The victim was rushed to Regions Hospital after being struck around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Spirit Airlines
MN Business

Frontier to buy Spirit for $2.9 billion, creating fifth-largest airline

The companies say it'll be the "most competitive ultra-low fare airline."

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Schefter says Vikings, Kirk Cousins will 'figure something out'

Should the Vikings restructure his contract to delay the inevitable 2-3 years?

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 95, struck by car and killed in Walgreens parking lot

It happened early Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.

Sean Sutherlin
MN Gophers

Gophers can't maintain hot start against Iowa

A second-half barrage sent Minnesota to another Big Ten loss.

Related

jim hagedorn
MN News

Rep. Hagedorn's Black Lives Matter comments get national attention

Some are calling him racist, while others say they support him.

MN News

Black Lives Matter protest centers on MSP airport

MN News

Black Lives Matter protests disrupt travel more than shopping

MN News

Crowd protests Black Lives Matter court case; HS students stage walkout

MN News

Black Lives Matter and the State Fair: What to expect Saturday

MN News

Judge weighs restraining order to stop Black Lives Matter protest at MOA

MN News

Black Lives Matter St. Paul cancels Crashed Ice protest

MN News

Black Lives Matter group planning on 'shutting down' Twin Cities Marathon