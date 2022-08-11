Takeaways from Minneapolis' new gun violence report

A report presented to Minneapolis officials this week offers a new look at gun violence trends in the city.

The Minneapolis Police Department shared the data with the Public Health & Safety Committee on Wednesday.

Here's some of the report's key findings:

Violent crime trends

Violent crime in Minneapolis this year is up significantly compared to figures from 2019, a trend which has been seen in much of the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Minneapolis Police Department.

However, compared to the same time last year, the frequency of violent crime appears to be plateauing.

There's no change in homicides, for example, with 56 homicides reported as of Aug. 8 both this year and last.

Carjackings have shown an increase (up 21% compared to the same time last year), but shooting related calls and the number of shooting victims are trending downward with a 9% and 11% decrease compared to last year, respectively.

Source: Minneapolis Police Department.

The emergence of fully-automatic gunfire

Fully-automatic gunfire in was first detected in the city in August of 2020 in a SpotSpotter activation in South Minneapolis.

Since then, there've been 390 activations detecting fully-automatic gunfire with 4,138 rounds detected.

Disparities in shooting victim demographics

Fewer shooting victims and fewer individuals arrested for firearm offenses in Minneapolis live within the city compared to 2019, although Minneapolis residents still account for more than half of the individuals in both groups.

Data continues to show major disparities is shooting victim demographics by race.

So far this year, 83% of shooting victims in Minneapolis have been Black, while 9% are white. In instances where a description of a shooter is given, 89% of them have been described as Black.

In 2021, data showed there was 1 Black shooting victim for every 150 Black residents compared to 1 white shooting victim for every 3,768 white residents.

Around 2/3 of shooting victims in Minneapolis this year have been under the age of 31.

Gun violence hotspots

MPD calls related to gun violence and firearm crimes are concentrated within certain hotspots.

A map showing clusters of firearm and gun crime related calls for service (including ShotSpotter activations) in 2022 through Aug. 8. Source: Minneapolis Police Department.

So far this year, gun-related police responses have been the densest in the Jordan Neighborhood within the Near North community, the Broadway Avenue corridor, Lowry Ave. and Knox Ave., 27th Ave. and Bloomington Ave., Franklin Ave. and Chicago Ave., 19th Ave. and Nicollet Ave. and 15th Ave. and Nicollet Ave.

Firearms reported stolen on the rise

Through Aug. 8 this year, there've been 282 firearms reported stolen in Minneapolis — that's an increase of 36% compared to last year and 75% compared to 2020.

Nearly half of those stolen this year were reported stolen from vehicles.

Tracing guns

So far this year, 68% of guns recovered by police were purchased in Minnesota.

Straw purchases — a federal crime in which someone purchases a firearm for an ineligible person — account for some of the guns within the city, but not many.

Gun tracing is a method used by law enforcement to gather data on where guns were originally purchased.

Gun tracing data collected over the past two years showed nearly 70% of firearms recovered in Minneapolis were originally purchased in Minnesota. However, 45 states were represented in total.

Source: Minneapolis Police Department.

There have been 624 guns recovered this year city-wide, a 3% rise on 2021. There were 13 guns recovered that had been used in a crime within 30 days of purchase and 30 guns used in a crime within 90 days.

Fentanyl as a gun violence indicator

MPD analysis found the neighborhoods with the highest number of shooting-related calls for service this year also had the highest totals of fentanyl pills recovered.

Analysis found a 100% positive correlative relationship between the two factors.

Heroin, meth, cocaine and other substances had a significantly weaker correlation.