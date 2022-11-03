'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in MN

Skip to main content
'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in Minnesota

'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in Minnesota

Federal, state, and local law enforcement made arrests and seizures in nine states.

Catalytic converter. Courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement made arrests and seizures in nine states.

Minnesota was among the nine states involved in the takedown of what the U.S. Department of Justice described as a "nationwide catalytic converter theft ring."

The DOJ announced the successful operation on Wednesday, saying it is seeking the forfeiture of $545 million in the case, as well as the arrest and charging of 21 people from five states in connection with the scheme.

While none of those charged in two separate indictments, Minnesota is listed as being among the states where arrests, searches, and seizures were conducted as part of the operation.

The DOJ release notes that it received assistance from multiple Twin Cities police departments including St. Paul, Chaska, Roseville, Plymouth, Bloomington, and Eagan.

Sheriff's offices involved including those in Anoka, Brown, Carver, and McLeod counties, suggesting the crime ring stretched into greater Minnesota as well as the metro area.

Among those arrested were a trio of family members who ran an unlicensed business from their home in Sacramento, California, buying stolen catalytic converters from thieves and shipping them to an auto shop in New Jersey for processing.

They are estimated to have sold $38 million in stolen merchandise to the New Jersey shop, which extracted precious metal powders from the equipment and sold it to a metal refinery for more than $545 million.

A similar ring operated out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulting in more than a dozen charges involving the same auto shop in New Jersey.

There has been a rise nationally in catalytic converter thefts in recent years, with the vehicle components highly sought after due to the precious metals used to make them.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

RXMechanic reports the scrap value of more valuable catalytic converters ranging from $300 and $1,500, with the DOJ saying that depending on the vehicle and the state, they can fetch around $1,000 on the black market.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the takedown of the theft network has seen millions of dollars of assets seized, including bank accounts, homes, luxury vehicles, and cash.

"We will continue to work alongside our state and local partners to disrupt criminal conspiracies like this one that target the American people," Garland said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray added: "This national network of criminals hurt victims across the country. They made hundreds of millions of dollars in the process – on the backs of thousands of innocent car owners."

Next Up

image
MN News

'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in MN

Federal, state, and local law enforcement made arrests and seizures in nine states.

road construction
MN News

Man suffers severed leg in freak worksite incident in St. Paul

A cable became entangled in a passing vehicle, and then around the worker's leg.

Lucas Didden
MN News

Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road

Lucas Dudden was reported missing on Oct. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 3.47.08 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wine is available for tasting or by the glass.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family

Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 2.03.22 PM
MN News

Charges filed in Apple Valley kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

The child was found safe in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 1.58.10 PM
MN News

Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor’s race

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

For first time in its history, Hy-Vee stores will close on Thanksgiving

The Iowa-based chain says all of its locations will shutter on Nov. 24.

Comcast_family_optimized
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 12.42.59 PM
MN Sports

Junior hockey player seeks disease testing after blood-spitting fight in Elk River

The fight happened during a regulation game in Elk River.

CrystalWilsonItascaCoJail
MN News

Minnesota woman guilty of murder claimed to be 'burning a witch'

The woman stabbed a man multiple times before setting his camper on fire.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 10.39.26 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size

The family-owned restaurant opened in 2005.

Related

image
MN News

3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after Hwy. 77, I-494 chase

Bloomington police announced the arrests Tuesday.

catalytic converter st. paul pd
MN News

Amid spike in catalytic converter thefts, St. Paul PD offers to mark devices

The thefts of the devices have skyrocketed because the value of the precious metals they contain is increasing.

Matthew Jacoboski
MN News

Charges: Man in clown mask caught stealing catalytic converters from dealership

Police found the suspect under a vehicle with catalytic converters in his bag, charges say.

MN News

Catalytic converter thieves hit Minneapolis youth nonprofit

Three of the group's vans have been sidelined.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 8.32.28 AM
MN News

Is your vehicle among 15 models most targeted by catalytic converter thieves?

Owners of the 15 most-targeted vehicle models can have an identification number put on their catalytic converter for free, Minnesota authorities say.

leg-disk-ge47bdc46d_1280
MN News

Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three people from Florida were arrested in connection with the scheme.

MN News

Catalytic converter thieves hit another S. Minneapolis nonprofit

The group's vans have been sidelined by the crime.

Catalytic converter theft
MN News

Police: Catalytic converter thief strikes again, gets 11th DWI

He was arrested in Hopkins this week for the second time.