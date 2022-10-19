Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store

Mouthcare products including toothbrushes and toothpaste are the latest items that have gone behind locked security glass at the downtown Minneapolis Target store.

The addition of more security glass in the aisles of Target's "flagship" Minnesota store has attracted comment from shoppers on social media, with an employee telling Bring Me The News that staff were never told the reason, but speculated that it was to deter "rising thefts."

Other items previously placed behind security glass – requiring an employee to open it – include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, shaving cream and other toiletries.

Bring Me The News saw two people waiting for someone to unlock the glass at the store Wednesday lunchtime.

The store has picked up security efforts ever since riots hit the Twin Cities in the wake of George Floyd's killing in 2020. The location was looted after a man shot himself in August 2020, sparking brief rioting during which a St. Paul man committed arson at the downtown headquarters building, located about a block away from the store.

The store has since shortened its hours, operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday, prompting relatively regular complaints on social media from those who live downtown. The store was open until 9 p.m. before the changes.

Entryways now feature two or three on-and-off-duty Minneapolis police officers, acting as security.

The addition of more security measures, as well as the shortened opening hours, has not been welcomed by some of those living and working downtown.

Target announced in June that it would be revamping the street entrance to address "disruptive activity" around the store on Nicollet Mall, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported.

The revolving doors no longer are in use, as entry into the store can only be accessed through the Skyway level or the swinging doors on either side of the revolving doors.

A liquor store that was once attached to the main store has since been shuttered as part of the recent security measures. It was closed indefinitely in 2020, the Business Journal reports.

Bring Me The News reached out to the corporate office for comment on Wednesday.