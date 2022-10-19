Skip to main content
Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store

Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store

An employee speculated it was due to rising thefts.

Tommy Wiita/Bring Me The News

An employee speculated it was due to rising thefts.

Mouthcare products including toothbrushes and toothpaste are the latest items that have gone behind locked security glass at the downtown Minneapolis Target store.

The addition of more security glass in the aisles of Target's "flagship" Minnesota store has attracted comment from shoppers on social media, with an employee telling Bring Me The News that staff were never told the reason, but speculated that it was to deter "rising thefts."

Other items previously placed behind security glass – requiring an employee to open it – include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, shaving cream and other toiletries.

Bring Me The News saw two people waiting for someone to unlock the glass at the store Wednesday lunchtime.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.58.39 PM
5
Gallery
5 Images

The store has picked up security efforts ever since riots hit the Twin Cities in the wake of George Floyd's killing in 2020. The location was looted after a man shot himself in August 2020, sparking brief rioting during which a St. Paul man committed arson at the downtown headquarters building, located about a block away from the store.

The store has since shortened its hours, operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday, prompting relatively regular complaints on social media from those who live downtown. The store was open until 9 p.m. before the changes.

Entryways now feature two or three on-and-off-duty Minneapolis police officers, acting as security.

The addition of more security measures, as well as the shortened opening hours, has not been welcomed by some of those living and working downtown.

Target announced in June that it would be revamping the street entrance to address "disruptive activity" around the store on Nicollet Mall, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported.

The revolving doors no longer are in use, as entry into the store can only be accessed through the Skyway level or the swinging doors on either side of the revolving doors.

A liquor store that was once attached to the main store has since been shuttered as part of the recent security measures. It was closed indefinitely in 2020, the Business Journal reports.

Bring Me The News reached out to the corporate office for comment on Wednesday.

Next Up

312265273_422423096731446_8276689321560616807_n
MN News

Vehicle of interest identified in Maple Grove Village Hall fire

Police said a vehicle of interest was captured on camera.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 2.57.05 PM
MN News

Couple dead of suspected CO poisoning remembered as loving parents, grandparents

The couple died at their cabin on Mill Lacs Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 9.21.32 AM
MN News

Girl Scouts in Minnesota, Wisconsin get $4.2M from MacKenzie Scott

It's the largest donation by an individual given to the organization.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 2.09.06 PM
MN Shopping

Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store

The retailer specializes in cold weather essentials.

Storm
MN Weather

Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to MN

A big storm system is expected to move into the region.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.58.39 PM
MN News

Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store

An employee speculated it was due to rising thefts.

FLickr - USFWS Midwest - white-tailed deer
MN News

Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer

Her vehicle went hurtling off the road.

image
MN Shopping

Dayton's winter market returning to downtown Minneapolis

The curated market will open for holiday shopping Nov. 17.

CrashedStolenKIABrooklynCenter
MN News

5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

A 911 caller claimed they were assaulted by one of the suspects.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 11.45.32 AM
MN News

U of M Regent Steve Sviggum apologizes for asking if Morris campus 'too diverse'

Sviggum said he was "truly sorry" for the statements he made in a board meeting.

Rock Bottom Brewery
MN Food & Drink

Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis

The brewery chain has closed its doors.

312308554_422423006731455_1463519743123875546_n
MN News

Historic Maple Grove Village Hall damaged in fire

The building was used as primary offices for the city from 1939 to 1975.

Related

Reader-submitted video taken of people throwing fireworks at people and cars on July 4, 2022.
MN News

Watch: Fireworks fired at people, buildings in downtown Minneapolis

Footage shared widely on social media shows chaotic scenes downtown on Fourth of July evening.

Makye Kenneth Thibodeaux
MN News

Man charged with series of random sex assaults in downtown Minneapolis

The most recent incident happened outside of the Federal Reserve building this past weekend.

22-0914 Harmonia Rendered Views1024_1
MN Business

Developer buys downtown block, plans $400M residential buildings

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023.

Downtown Minneapolis skyline.
MN Business

Groups join forces on PR blitz to attract people to downtown Minneapolis

The goal is to encourage people — particularly those who are from outside the city — to enjoy the many amenities the area has to offer.

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 11.33.41 AM
MN Consumer

Target to exit City Center building in downtown Minneapolis

The retailer is shedding about a third of its Twin Cities office space.

Fireworks going off in downtown Minneapolis
MN News

No arrests made in Fourth of July chaos; Walz pledges further state help

A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department said they received over 1,300 911 calls on Monday during a seven-hour period.

john Fluevog shoes 1
MN Shopping

John Fluevog Shoes closes its Uptown Minneapolis store

The brand could return to the Twin Cities one day.

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Food & Drink

Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis

The owner of the chain says 'the road to a prosperous Minneapolis was longer than we had hoped.'