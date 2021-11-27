Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

While the crowds were out for this year's Black Friday deals, Target unveiled something for those who prefer to do their bargain hunting online.

On Friday, the Minnesota retail giant announced its deals for Cyber Monday 2021, continuing its tradition of starting the online shopping holiday a day early.

Starting Sunday, online shoppers will be able to take advantage of "deep discounts on the season’s must-have items, including furniture, bedding and bath, apparel, and beauty," the company says.

Target also says guests can "get many of the Cyber deals the same day they make a purchase using Target’s contactless delivery and pickup options," with no membership required.

So on what items can these "deep discounts" be found? Target's news release came with the following lists, which include electronics like video games, TVs and the Apple Watch.

"Top offers" available both Sunday and Monday:

Up to 60% on videogames for Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation

Up to 50% on headphones from Bose, Beats and more

Up to 25% on TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio and more

Apple offers with savings up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods

Up to 50% off select home furniture

Up to 40% off select bedding and bath

30% off select apparel and accessories

Available only on Monday:

25% off select beauty and cosmetics

25% off select vitamins and nutrition items, vaporizers and humidifiers, and essential oils and diffusers

Extra 15% off small appliances

The online sales will be available on both Target.com and the Target app.

If you can't make the Cyber Monday promotion, Target will also be offering special discounts for the whole week leading into December (ending Dec. 4). These will include 50% off "select tech" like headphones, TVs and smart home devices. You can get a look at that promotion by clicking right here.

So what is the competition doing? Walmart also released its Cyber Monday deals on Black Friday, but there are some key differences.

For one, theirs is mostly limited to the big day itself, kicking off at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

What's more, "singer, songwriter and social media star" Jason Derulo will be hosting a "shoppable livestream on Twitter." Walmart describes it as a 30-minute variety show during which Derulo will "highlight electronics, clothing, home goods and more, along with special surprise guests."

You can check out that promotion by clicking right here.