Task force uses 'box maneuver' to arrest teen fugitive in Brooklyn Center

An 18-year-old man who didn't return to jail after being furloughed to attend a funeral has been arrested in Brooklyn Center.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, of Minneapolis, was arrested after authorities used a "vehicle box maneuver" on his vehicle, pinning it against a building, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Inside his vehicle was an infant, with authorities noting they were unaware there was a child inside at the time.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) had been searching for Childs-Young for a few weeks.

He had been released on furlough on Jan. 3 but didn't return as was required, jail records show. Childs-Young was granted a three-hour furlough to attend a funeral, FOX 9 reports.

Investigators with VOTF found Childs-Young in a vehicle in north Minneapolis, and working with the Minnesota State Patrol air support, they followed him to a strip mall on the 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says Childs-Young attempted to flee in a vehicle but VOTF investigators "utilized a vehicle box maneuver to prevent his escape."

Authorities said he was "uncooperative" and had to be removed from the vehicle.

"After taking Childs-Young into custody, VOTF investigators learned that Childs-Young had an infant in the car with him as he attempted to flee," the sheriff's office news release said, touting the "quick actions" of investigators that led to him being arrested.

The infant, Childs-Young nor authorities were injured in the incident.

Investigators did find handgun magazines in his vehicle.

According to jail and court records, Childs-Young was in jail on weapons charges and a charge of obstructing the legal process in connection to incidents in Hennepin County on Nov. 30, 2021, and Aug. 9, 2021.

He has a long criminal history of assault and weapons charges as a juvenile, including being an adjudicated delinquent of third-degree assault on Aug. 20, 2020, which prohibits him from possessing firearms, court records show.

Childs-Young was booked into jail at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday and is being held without bail, jail records show. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.