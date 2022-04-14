Tattoo artist sought for new Minnesota prison program

Licensed tattoo studios may soon open up inside Minnesota's state prisons.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is hiring an experienced tattoo artist to supervise a new tattooing program aimed at reducing recidivism and preventing the spread of blood-borne diseases.

The job, based at the Stillwater prison, pays roughly $59k-$78k annually.

DOC spokesperson Nick Kimball wrote about the new job listing on Twitter.

According to Kimball, an inability to find employment is one of the biggest risk factors facing formerly incarcerated people.

"By creating a licensed tattoo establishment in our prisons & offering a path to becoming a licensed tattoo technician we provide another potential employment opportunity upon release for those who participate, with the goal of reducing recidivism," he wrote.

The program also aims to reduce transmission of blood-borne diseases in state prisons, where illegal tattooing poses health risks.

Treating hepatitis C, for example, costs about $20,000-$75,000 per person, according to Kimball.

"By reducing the potential for transmission of bloodborne diseases, we are creating a safer environment for everyone, including our staff, and also being more prudent with taxpayer dollars," he wrote.

Minimum qualifications for the tattoo supervisor job include at least three years experience in the art of tattooing.

Past experience working in corrections is a preferred qualification.