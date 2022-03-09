Skip to main content
Teen airlifted to North Memorial after being shot in the chest in Avon, Minnesota

Teen airlifted to North Memorial after being shot in the chest in Avon, Minnesota

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Credit: North Memorial Health, Facebook

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An 18-year-old man was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale after being shot in the chest in central Minnesota. 

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the victim called 911 to report that he had been shot in the chest at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday. First responders rushed to the 300 block of Char Avenue NE in Avon, where the teen was treated and airlifted to the Twin Cities hospital. 

The teen's current condition is unknown. 

The sheriff's office said the incident prompted a brief lockdown at the nearby Avon Elementary School, but authorities say the shooting was unlikely a random act and there is no danger to the public. 

Numerous agencies responded to the shooting, including police departments from Avon, St. Joseph, Belgrade, Cold Spring-Richmond and Albany. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force, in addition to the State Patrol and the DNR Enforcement Division, also responded to the call. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the sheriff's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

lorie shaull may 28 2020 george floyd protests 3rd precinct
MN News

After scathing audit, Mpls. leaders key in on emergency protocols

The after-action report uncovered critical communications and planning breakdowns.

ambulance
MN News

Man crashes, gets out of car — and is hit by passing semi driver

The crash happened near Duluth Wednesday morning.

viking cruise ship
MN Travel

Viking Mississippi River cruise ship is nearly complete

The ship touched water for the first time this week.

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 9

The latest update includes the death of a person in their 20s from Stearns County.

suspects
MN News

Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave

Adams, Bunker and Alaniz are pictured from left to right in the photo above.

Amanda Cadotte
MN News

Death of Minnesota mother-of-4 boys ruled 'suspicious'

The woman found dead on March 3 has been identified as the mother of four boys.

41911616902_b51cab74b9_k
MN News

Minneapolis man who impersonated FBI agent sentenced to prison

He falsely said he was investigating terrorism.

target zero
MN Shopping

Target reveals product collection that reduces waste

Target Zero is available in stores and online.

Duluth
MN News

Duluth t-shirt and souvenir shop owner imprisoned for tax evasion

The 57-year-old owned and operated several shops in the Canal Park tourist zone.

North Memorial Air Care
MN News

Teen airlifted to North Memorial after being shot in the chest

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

incarnation catholic church fire
MN News

Historic south Minneapolis church damaged in early morning fire

The cause of the fire at the Church of the Incarnation is under investigation.

Related

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 7.48.48 PM
MN News

Woman dies after being stabbed in the chest in St. Paul

The incident happened in the city's North End neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in south Minneapolis on Sunday

He was one of two people shot in the area of Powderhorn Park on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with cop in Meeker County

The sheriff's office says the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

1 dead, 2 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Long Prairie

The Sunday shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Driver dies after being shot, crashing into cars in Minneapolis

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday.

police tape
MN News

St. Paul man found shot inside his truck dies 3 weeks later

The 57-year-old died Mar. 1 at Regions Hospital.