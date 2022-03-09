Teen airlifted to North Memorial after being shot in the chest

An 18-year-old man was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale after being shot in the chest in central Minnesota.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the victim called 911 to report that he had been shot in the chest at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday. First responders rushed to the 300 block of Char Avenue NE in Avon, where the teen was treated and airlifted to the Twin Cities hospital.

The teen's current condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office said the incident prompted a brief lockdown at the nearby Avon Elementary School, but authorities say the shooting was unlikely a random act and there is no danger to the public.

Numerous agencies responded to the shooting, including police departments from Avon, St. Joseph, Belgrade, Cold Spring-Richmond and Albany. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force, in addition to the State Patrol and the DNR Enforcement Division, also responded to the call.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the sheriff's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.