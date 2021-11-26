Teen arrested over fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park on Thanksgiving night.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said the child died at the scene at a home in the 8000 block of Florida Avenue after officers were called around 10:20 p.m.

"The initial investigation has determined that that a 13-year-old male in the home was handling a gun," the department said. "Several other juveniles were present as they were attempting to make a social media video.

"At some point the 13-year-old male shot the gun, striking the 5-year-old male victim."

Investigators believe that the shooting was an accidental one, nonetheless the boy has been arrested and is being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.