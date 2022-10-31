Skip to main content
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul

The 16-year-old stole a Kia in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro.

The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.

According to the charges:

Officers in St. Paul saw a black Kia Optima being driven "recklessly" in the area of Rice Street and Hatch Avenue shortly after midnight on Oct. 25. The car was followed by police to Interstate 94 and Kellogg, where the sheriff's office took over the pursuit.

After a Ramsey County Sheriff sergeant activated his lights and sirens, the Kia kept driving "evasively and recklessly." The police sergeant followed the Kia for about six miles, witnessing it exceed speeds of 100 mph; running red lights and stop signs; and driving the wrong way on one-way streets. While doing this, the driver also drove without headlights on.

Ultimately, pursuit efforts were stopped due to potential public safety hazards. The Kia was tracked using location data provided by a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. The helicopter followed for another 38 minutes and covered around 35 miles, according to the charges.

The driver eventually stopped the Kia in St. Paul and ran on foot, where he was placed under arrest.

He was arrested while wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet on his ankle. The Star Tribune reported the 16-year-old was on probation at the time of his arrest for possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm, and has nine previous arrests for fleeing police, possession of weapons by a minor, motor vehicle theft and assault.

The teenager was charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer in this case.

The owners of the Kia told police their car was last parked at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in front of their home.

Police noticed the car had its rear passenger window broken with the ignition punched. According to the charges, a "small tab was being used to operate" the car.

The stolen vehicle continues a national trend of the same make of vehicles being stolen due to a Tik Tok trend, also targeting Hyundais. The 2011-2021 models are targeted due to a mechanical glitch that makes it so someone can turn on the car without an ignition key or push to start fob.

The companies are offering anti-theft kits to anyone who has the aforementioned models of vehicles as they currently face dozens of lawsuits.

