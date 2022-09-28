Teen charged in shooting outside of Richfield football game

A teenager has been charged for the shooting outside of the Richfield High School football game on Friday.

Police in Richfield said the 15-year-old boy is suspected of shooting two others in a parking lot while the school's homecoming football game was ongoing Friday.

Due to the age of the suspect, the boy's identity and details of the charges filed by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office won't be made public.

"Because Minnesota law treats this case as non-public, we are unable to offer further comment," Lt. Brad Drayna with the Richfield Police Department said in a statement.

Bring Me The News reported that two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested in the incident, which sparked panic in the stadium during the game between the Richfield Spartans and the Kennedy Eagles.

The younger boy – a student at the school – is believed to be the shooter, and the older boy – a former student – is accused of "instigating the altercation."

The shooting happened outside the north end of the stadium near 70th Street, just west of a popular kids playground, Augsburg Adventure Park.

The shooting victims, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, are now recovering at their homes and in good condition, police said Sunday.

The shots were reported at about 8:45 p.m., shortly after a school staffer informed an on-site police officer that "school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry [who] appeared to be waiting for the game to end."

As the on-site officer was en route to the group, the officer heard two gunshots.