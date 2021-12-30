Teen charged in attack that sent 81-year-old to hospital

Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Teen charged in Walgreen's attack that sent 81-year-old to hospital is also a carjacking suspect
Updated:
Original:

The suspect's mother called police and turned him in, charges say.
Author:

St. Paul Police Department

A Richfield teenager accused of attacking an 81-year-old woman while attempting to steal her purse is also a suspect in a high-profile carjacking that occurred days later.

Isaiah J. Foster was charged in Ramsey County District Court Thursday with first-degree aggravated robbery and third-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 23 attempted robbery outside of a St. Paul Walgreens. The beginning of the attack was captured on video, which was shared earlier this week by the St. Paul Police Department.

The victim fell, hit her head and suffered both a concussion and a brain bleed, the charges state. While in the hospital recovering from her injuries, she fell and broke her hip.

Foster, who will turn 19 on Friday, was turned in by his mother, according to the criminal complaint. 

A family member showed her the video St. Paul police shared on Facebook Wednesday, and she immediately recognized the suspect as her son, the charges allege. She called police and said the person in the video looked like her son, and that he was wearing a coat his grandmother had gifted him, according to the complaint.

The charges continue:

"She does not trust police officers but wanted to do the right thing. She prayed about it, and turned her son in. She loves her son but did not raise him like that."

It turns out Foster was already in jail.

He'd been arrested Tuesday in connection with the high-profile carjacking on Osceola Avenue in St. Paul that morning. In that incident, a parent had to pull their toddler from the vehicle when three people approached, pointed a handgun at them and demanded the SUV, police said.

In addition to Foster, two juveniles were arrested following the carjacking. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said Thursday Foster has not yet been charged in connection with the carjacking, noting the sheriff's office is still reviewing evidence.

“The actions of this young person caused significant trauma and injury to an elderly resident and spread fear throughout our community,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, announcing the charges in the attempted robbery. “I want to thank investigators for their work on this case and the mother of the young offender for doing the right thing by turning her son into authorities.”

Police investigating 2nd robbery

The St. Paul is also investigating a separate robbery that occurred Dec. 22, at the Aldi's on the 2400 block of 7th Street West.

An 85-year-old woman told police she had just exited the Aldi's store on Dec. 22 and was loading groceries into her car when a man came up, grabbed her purse and tried to run off, SPPD told Bring Me The News. The woman initially took off after him, but the suspect pushed her to the ground.

She hit her head on the pavement and the suspect got away.

The woman was then taken to the hospital by St. Paul Fire medics, with authorities saying she suffered head injuries.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect in this incident.

