Charges: MN teen shot mom after dispute over meth

A 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder after authorities allege she shot her mother in the back while at the family's home in rural Morcom Township.

The teen was charged via juvenile petition Tuesday with second-degree attempted murder. (Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects under the age of 18.) She'd been arrested Sunday afternoon after St. Louis County dispatch received a call from a man around 4:26 p.m., saying his girlfriend had been shot.

According to the petition:

The man immediately identified his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter as the shooter, saying she did it intentionally. Deputies drove toward the residence, but found the teen on a road a short distance away, having gotten stuck in a ditch while attempting to drive off. Deputies arrested the girl, who admitted to them she had shot her mother. An investigator then went to Cook Hospital to talk with the mother. The 40-year-old said that prior to the shooting, she had taken away the teens methamphetamine, and that the teen had asked for it back. The mother said she was then laying in her bed when she heard a loud "pop," followed by a "bang." It felt like her back had exploded, and she realized she'd been shot. She got up and confronted her daughter, who was still pointing a handgun toward her. To keep her daughter from pulling the trigger again, the mom said she returned the methamphetamine to her daughter, then called her boyfriend for a ride [SIC] to the hospital.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night the mother was transported do a Duluth hospital. She was in stable condition at the time, but the office did not have an update on her condition Tuesday.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office to ask whether prosecutors may move to try the teenager as an adult.