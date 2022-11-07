Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to St. Paul high school

A 16-year-old who brought a loaded gun to a St. Paul high school has been charged.

The teen told police he brought the gun to Como Park Senior High School on Oct. 27 because he and his 17-year-old cousin were "in an altercation the day prior."

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the 16-year-old's satchel bag, and brass knuckles in the possession of the 17-year-old.

The juvenile petition said no one was threatened with or injured by the gun.

Authorities were notified by a concerned parent that a student was in possession of a handgun, as they witnessed it inside an unzipped bag on a city bus.

The student was ultimately identified and escorted out of the school building with his cousin.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a person under age 18. He entered a guilty plea on Oct. 28 and is now on supervised probation, according to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

Bring Me The News reached out to Como Park Senior High School for comment on the matter.