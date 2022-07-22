Teen charged with murder in overdose death of 15-year-old West St. Paul girl

A Bloomington teenager faces murder charges after he allegedly sold the narcotics that caused a 15-year-old girl's fentanyl overdose death earlier this year.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office stated that the teenager has been charged by juvenile petition with one count of third-degree murder.

While a motion has been filed to certify the teen as an adult, Bring Me The News does not name those who are under 18 charged by juvenile petition. In addition, a warrant for his arrest has also been issued.

The juvenile petition filed against him states the following:

On April 20 just before 1 a.m., police in went to a home in West St. Paul on a report of a 15-year-old girl who was unconscious and not breathing. The victim's mother was attempting life-saving efforts and the girl was taken to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead at the facility.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office stated the cause of death was due to "fentanyl toxicity."

An officer spoke with the victim's mother and learned that the family went to bed at about 11 p.m. on April 19. When she woke up nearly two hours later, she noticed her daughter's room was lit up and found her lying facedown on the bed, with a blue pill next to her.

Police found a Snapchat conversation with the victim and the 17-year-old who sold her laced percocet pills around 9 p.m. on April 19. He came to her house after she requested he do so and bought four pills for $60, according to the petition.

He later followed up with a message saying "only take like less than a quarter of it." Hours later, he sent a message asking "they hitting?" to the victim, to which he never received a response.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said illicit fentanyl consumption is now the number one cause of death among Americans ages 18-45.

"The overdose crisis is driven by criminal drug networks who are flooding the U.S. with millions of fentanyl-laced fake pills as well as adding it to other street drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine," Keena said in a release. "Sadly, we’ve lost another child to this extremely deadly drug. My deepest sympathy is extended to the Victim’s family and friends for their great loss.”

Minnesota saw record overdose deaths in 2021. Officials stated that synthetic opioid fentanyl was the biggest factor, Bring Me The News previously reported.