Teen charged with murder of 15-year-old at light rail station

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Minneapolis light rail station.

Tashawn Powell has been charged with 2nd-degree intentional murder after the shooting Tuesday afternoon, which left Fred Ulysses Walker dead.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed Thursday that Walker died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the criminal complaint against Powell, police arrived at the Nicollet Mall light rail station to find Walker on the ground with blood coming from his mouth and chest.

He was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts from police and bystanders at the scene.

Metro Transit surveillance footage suggested the shooter had boarded a Metro Transit bus, and after speaking with the driver they were able to find Powell a short time later. He was carrying a handgun with the same caliber of a cartridge found near Walker's body.

Powell made his first court appearance Thursday, during which it was revealed he was on probation for another gun offense at the time of the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.