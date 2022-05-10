Teen dies in crash near Paul Bunyan Land

A teenager was killed in a crash that happened near Paul Bunyan Land on Saturday.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at Thorson and Mill roads, in Nokay Township, at about 4:42 p.m. Authorities found the 2008 Saturn Vue on fire at the scene, having been crashed into a tree.

The Brainerd Fire Department also responded to the scene to help put the fire out. The SUV had left the roadway before it crashed into a tree head-on.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Alexis Laughton, from Brainerd. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.